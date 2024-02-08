Lasting Legacy: Mansfield Senior's Kiersten Bradley joins 1,000-point club

MANSFIELD — As Kiersten Bradley stepped to the free throw line late in the fourth quarter with her team firmly in control of a nonconference game against Olentangy Orange on Tuesday night, the nerves started to build.

Her team was cruising and eventually won 53-38 in a meaningless nonconference game, but still, her hands started to shake and her heart started racing. She had 18 points for the evening and was sitting at 999 for her illustrious career that includes All-Ohio honors.

TY: Selflessness, unbreakable bond has Tygers tracking to OCC girls basketball championship glory

The moment was all about her and even though she was uncomfortable with all of the attention, she stepped to the line ready to hear the crowd erupt.

"I knew because everyone in the stands kept counting it down every time I scored," Bradley said. "I would hear the number go lower so I knew I just had to lock in on my free throws so I could get it out of the way. Oh, I was so nervous. I thought I was going to air ball it."

Mansfield Senior's Kiersten Bradley is the 14th player in Tyger girls basketball history to score 1,000 career points.

Instead of air balling, Bradley sank both free throws for career points No. 1,000 and 1,001 as she finished with a season-high 20 points. She joined a list of some Mansfield Senior and Malabar legends. Francine "The Machine" Lewis is the leading scorer in program history with 2,231 points from 1978-1982 as she scored all of them at Malabar before the school consolidated with Mansfield Senior in 1989.

Canea Williams (1,700; 1999-2003), Tecca Thomson (Malabar; 1,319; 1982-1986), Tyanda Hammock (1,277; 1998-2002), Joy Holmes (1,259; 1983-1987), Carla Norris (1,233; 1980-84), Kelly Inkrott (Malabar; 1,150; 1983-87), Dionee Goodwin (1,089; 1996-2000), Talaysha Catchings (1,076; 2015-19), Jeryn Reese (1,054; 2011-15), Yanetta Feagin (1,035; 2003-2007), Janine Davis (Malabar/Mansfield Senior; 1,033; 1987-91), Shala Crawford (1,006; 1994-97) and Racheal Mahan (1,001; 2007-2011) all make up the program's 1,000-point club.

Bradley is proud to have joined that list.

"It feels good to know that I am included with some of the best female players to every play here even though I don't really know many of them," Bradley said. "I do know they left a legacy here and it feels good to be able to say I did something they did, too."

What made the night even more special was the senior night celebration that took place. It was the final regular-season game at Pete Henry Gymnasium for the Tygers and Mansfield Senior coach El Meeks wanted it to be memorable. So, he told Bradley to go for it.

Mansfield Senior's Kiersten Bradley is the 14th player in Tyger girls basketball history to score 1,000 career points.

"I told her to go get it," Meeks said. "We calculated it before the Wooster game and knew she was capable of it, but on Tuesday, I told her to just go get it however she can. It was senior night, her last regular-season game at home and I believed in and trusted her and she went and got it. When she scored the first seven (points of the game), I knew it was on."

And it was absolutely on. Bradley scored her team's first 12 points of the night in the first quarter. She had an efficient night going 6-for-9 from the field and 6-for-8 from the free throw line. She also added two rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block to her stat line.

"It means a lot to me," Bradley said. "It is something I have been working hard toward since my freshman year as a varsity player so I knew if I just worked hard it could come. No need to force shots. It just felt good and I didn't feel like I had to force anything and it just came to me."

The game seems to have always come easy to Bradley. Last season, she was special mention All-Ohio in Division II, second team All-Northwest District, first team All-District 6 and first team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference as a junior. As a sophomore, she was third team All-Northwest District, second team All-District 6 and first team All-OCC and as a freshman, she was honorable mention All-NW District, honorable mention All-District 6 and first team All-OCC

Meeks, who is in the first year of head coaching role at Mansfield Senior, has spent time with Bradley over the last five years in the gym in different capacities and knew exactly what she was capable of.

"I have known here since she was in eighth grade and we have a special bond even before I became the coach," Meeks said. "Over the summer, she actually asked me to be her coach this year and that validated everything and pushed me to apply. She helped me with my summer camp when I first got here and was always there to support me. When she asked me to coach, she saw something in me as I have seen something in her. She works so hard and was one of the only ones to come to everything in the offseason. She was here every day.

Mansfield Senior's Kiersten Bradley is the 14th player in Tyger girls basketball history to score 1,000 career points.

"For her to see her hard work pay off, she is hungrier going into the tournament. To coach a 1,000-point scorer is special to me and very gratifying. I am so happy for her and her family. It is an absolute blessing to be her coach."

Bradley was happy to join the 1,000-point club but she was ecstatic to share the moment with her senior teammates Dazey Manns, Da'Kyia Mitchell, Monetta Hilory and Juleah Windham. Those six have been inseparable over the year and have the Tygers (19-2) screaming toward an Ohio Cardinal Conference championship for the second straight season and the program's first 20-win regular season since 2001-02 when they went 20-0.

"I have been playing with these girls since I was in fifth and sixth grade, so this is as much a team accomplishment as it is individual," Bradley said. "We trust each other and I couldn't have done it without them. To make history with them feels great."

jfurr@gannett.com

740-244-9934

X: @JakeFurr11

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield Senior's Kiersten Bradley joins Tygers' 1,000-point club