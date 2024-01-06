'A lasting legacy': Former UWF QB Austin Reed enters 2024 NFL Draft after stint with WKU

The quarterback who led the University of West Florida football team to its National Championship in 2019 is looking for a shot at the next level.

Austin Reed, who played with UWF from 2019-21 and ultimately spent the last two seasons of his college career at Division I Western Kentucky, declared for the NFL Draft about a week ago, with the help of his agent, Steve Caric – the senior vice president for football at Wasserman, a sports talent representation agency, among other roles.

Reed wowed the nation in 2022, leading all of Division I football with 4,476 yards passing, leading the Hilltoppers to the 2022 New Orleans Bowl and being named the Conference USA Newcomer of the Year.

But it was a journey that almost didn’t happen for the St. Augustine native. After transferring to UWF from Southern Illinois University, “the NFL wasn’t really a thought anymore.”

After the two seasons at UWF, that’s when Reed realized, “maybe (he) can actually do this.” During COVID-19, Reed was training with a bunch of Division I and Power 5 players – and keeping up with them in terms of talent.

Quarterback Austin Reed (14) passes during the Shorter vs UWF football game at Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.

“I was like, ‘All right, I think I’m good enough to play at that level.’ I thought, ‘I can live with the regret of me staying at the Division II level’ – and that doesn’t mean Division II is not great, I loved my time at West Florida,” Reed said. “It was more so, I can live with the regret of wondering ‘what if,’ or I can live with the regret of, ‘if I move up and it doesn’t work out.’”

To describe his collegiate career, Reed, at first, used the word “rollercoaster,” going between three different schools with three different experiences. But when asked for a single word to define his time in college football, he used “molding.”

“Everything that I’ve gone through and everything that I’ve sustained and everything that I’ve made it through is molding me into the man that God wants me to be. So, for me, I tried to just look at it like that. And every time there’s a hardship, I tried to say, ‘You know, this isn’t happening to me, this is happening for me,’” Reed said. “I just feel like everything I've gone through hopefully helped me make me a better man, makes me a better husband, a better father and, eventually, a better football player, too.”

‘The expectations were sky high’

Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed (16) passes the ball during the football game against MTSU at Houchens Industries L. T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green Ky, on Thursday, Sept, 28, 2023.

After a pair of successful seasons at UWF, Reed entered the transfer portal and went to WKU. He was named the starter during the summer for the Hilltoppers, replacing Bailey Zappe – who currently plays for the New England Patriots – who broke the passing yards and passing touchdowns record for the FBS.

But Reed didn’t want to be Zappe. He wanted to be Reed.

After all, Reed, as a freshman, led UWF to its first National Championship in 2019, passing for 4,089 yards and 40 touchdowns – six of which came in the title game against Minnesota State, where he threw for 523 yards.

He followed up that record-breaking season with 3,418 yards passing and 38 touchdowns in 2021 – after the 2020 season was canceled. That campaign ended with a first-round exit in the NCAA playoffs against Newberry in the first home playoff game in Argos’ football history.

Add on top of that that he played with – and against – some top Division II talent that is currently in the NFL, Reed called his time at UWF “invaluable.”

“West Florida is where I really grew up and understood college football, and really got my first taste of it and learned how to be a college quarterback,” Reed said. “I wouldn't have had the success I had at Western Kentucky if it hadn't been for the development at West Florida.”

“Success” is putting it lightly, given how his first year at WKU went. It was after his first year with WKU where the draft buzz started and agents began reaching out.

“That’s when I realized that this was starting to become a reality now, which was special,” Reed said.

But this past season, still putting up quality numbers – 3,324 yards passing and 31 touchdowns in 12 games – Reed called it a “learning experience.” The Hilltoppers went 8-5, winning the 2023 Famous Toastery Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina, against Old Dominion University.

Reed, who had already declared for the draft, opted out of the game.

“I'm really proud of a career that, overall, when you look at both schools, is one that I really have a lasting legacy with. And I really resonate with West Florida and everything that we did, and when I tell people where I'm an alumnus from I tell people it's from West Florida,” Reed said. “And so to finish off my career, having had the great career I had at West Florida and finishing off strong in Western Kentucky, it’s something I'm really proud of.”

‘It’s a blessing to have these opportunities’

UWF quarterback Austin Reed goes through a drill during UWF's first day of preseason practice on Aug. 9, 2021 at Pen-Air Field.

Brock Purdy, Josh Allen and …

Austin Reed?

Due to his playstyle, Reed noted he gets a lot of comparisons to the Buffalo Bills’ quarterback, Allen – the “freeness” and “taking a lot of chances” on the field. But when comparing body styles and play type, Reed has also been linked to the San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback, Purdy.

The Purdy comparison is interesting, especially since Purdy was the dead-last draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after playing at Iowa State. He’s now burst onto the scene after leading the 49ers to the NFC Championship game and was recently voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl.

“If I have half the career Brock’s had, I’ll be pretty happy with myself. … And hopefully I can have careers like those guys,” Reed said. “I hope, a year from now, those guys are my peers. … The fact that I have an opportunity to be wearing an NFL uniform and be in the league … it’s a blessing to have these opportunities.”

For now, Reed is preparing for the draft in Jacksonville with Tork Sports Performance, getting ready for the combing training and pro day training. Reed also has the East-West Shrine Bowl in Frisco, Texas, in early February.

“Obviously that’s a huge opportunity to go out there and compete against some of the best in the country, competing in front of NFL eyes and have NFL teams there to talk to you,” Reed said. “I’m really excited to go out there and represent the University of West Florida and Western Kentucky out there, and just show what I can do.”

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Western Kentucky, UWF quarterback Austin Reed declares for NFL draft