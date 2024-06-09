After last week’s Rutgers football offer, David Forster is offered by a second Big Ten program

It is now two Big Ten offers in the span of a week for David Forster, an athlete prospect who hasn’t even played high school football yet. Last week, Forster was offered by his in-state program of Rutgers.

His brother, John Forster, was at Rutgers last weekend for an official visit. David Forster was offered by Rutgers during that visit as well, marking the first college offer of his career.

A four-star running back, John Forster is on an official to Illinois this weekend. He is the fifth-ranked player in New Jersey in the class of 2025 and Rivals has him as the fifth-best running back recruit in the nation.

As for David Forster, the class of 2028 recruit is still a bit of an ambiguity in terms of a position projection, but it is clear that he is a talented athlete. At 6-foot-4, it seems that he will be a wide receiver and a defensive back when he plays this fall for St. Joseph Regional (Montvale):

At St. Joseph, the Foster brothers will play for Augie Hoffman.

Currently, the class of 2025 is a strong one for Rutgers and features 19 committed players. Were John Forster to commit to the Scarlet Knights, he would likely help raise the ranking of a class that is currently No. 12 in the nation for this class (per 247Sports).

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire