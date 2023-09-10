What do last week’s CFB results mean for Ohio State in the lastest US LBM Coaches Poll?
It’s Sunday, and that means we are on poll watch for the Ohio State football team. It wasn’t the most emphatic result against FCS opponent, Youngstown State, but the Buckeyes more or less took care of business in a 35-7 win on Saturday.
Outside of Columbus, Ohio though, there were other high profile games and results on the field that changed the landscape of the 2023 season. Texas beat Alabama, Miami (FL) beat Texas A&M, Colorado made another statement, and more.
In the Big Ten, Michigan and Penn State continued to keep pace along with the Buckeyes.
Here’s a look at the top ten of the latest release of the US LBM Coaches Poll, including where Ohio State lands, with the complete rankings to follow.
No. 10 - Alabama Crimson Tide (1-1)
Last Week
Lost to Texas, 34-24
Poll Details
Poll Points | 1016
First Place Votes | 0
Last week ranking | No. 3 ⇓
Next Up … at South Florida
No. 9 - Tennessee Volunteers (2-0)
Last Week
Won vs. Austin Peay, 30-13
Poll Details
Poll Points | 1039
First Place Votes | 0
Last week ranking | No. 9 ⇔
Next Up … at Florida
No. 8 - Washington Huskies (2-0)
Last Week
Won vs. Tulsa, 43-10
Poll Details
Poll Points | 1129
First Place Votes | 0
Last week ranking | No. 8 ⇔
Next Up … at Michigan State
No. 7 - Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0)
Last Week
Won vs. Delaware, 63-7
Poll Details
Poll Points | 1129
First Place Votes | 0
Last week ranking | No. 7 ⇔
Next Up … at Illinois
No. 6 - Texas Longhorns (2-0)
Last Week
Won at Alabama, 34-24
Poll Details
Poll Points | 1318
First Place Votes | 0
Last week ranking | No. 10 ⇑
Next Up … vs. Wyoming
No. 5 - USC Trojans (3-0)
Last Week
Won at Stanford, 56-10
Poll Details
Poll Points | 1319
First Place Votes | 0
Last week ranking | No. 7 ⇑
Next Up … Off week
No. 4 - Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0)
Last Week
Won vs. Youngstown State, 35-7
Poll Details
Poll Points | 1401
First Place Votes | 0
Last week ranking | No. 4 ⇔
Next Up … vs. Western Kentucky
No. 3 - Florida State Seminoles (2-0)
Last Week
Won at Southern Miss, 66-13
Poll Details
Poll Points | 1441
First Place Votes | 0
Last week ranking | No. 5 ⇑
Next Up … at Boston College
No. 2 - Michigan Wolverines (2-0)
Last Week
Won vs. UNLV, 35-7
Poll Details
Poll Points | 1533
First Place Votes | 1
Last week ranking | No. 2 ⇔
Next Up … vs. Bowling Green
No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs (2-0)
Last Week
Won vs. Ball State, 45-3
Poll Details
Poll Points | 1624
First Place Votes | 64
Last week ranking | No. 1 ⇔
Next Up … vs. South Carolina
NEXT … Complete US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 2
US BLM Coaches Poll after Week 2
Texas surges higher and Alabama tumbles as Georgia holds No. 1 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.
🔗: https://t.co/esGVKL5mun pic.twitter.com/40FEBeRZS2
— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) September 10, 2023
Complete US BLM Coaches Poll
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
2-0
1624 (64)
–
2
2-0
1533 (1)
–
3
2-0
1441
+2
4
2-0
1401
–
5
3-0
1319
+1
6
2-0
1318
+4
7
2-0
1229
–
8
Washington
2-0
1129
–
9
2-0
1039
–
10
1-1
1016
-7
11
3-0
1004
–
12
Utah
2-0
893
–
13
2-0
870
–
14
1-1
714
–
15
2-0
675
–
16
2-0
584
+1
17
Oregon State
2-0
562
+1
18
2-0
506
-2
19
2-0
503
+1
20
Duke
2-0
363
+4
21
2-0
357
+4
22
1-1
207
-1
23
Miami
2-0
195
+9
24
2-0
166
+2
25
2-0
101
+4
Schools Dropped Out
No.19 Wisconsin, No. 22 Tulane, No. 23 Texas A&M
Others Receiving Votes
Washington State 80; Kentucky 38; Texas Christian 26; Auburn 23; Texas A&M 21; Fresno State 21; Kansas 17; Tulane 16; Missouri 14; Maryland 14; Wake Forest 13; Oklahoma State 12; Central Florida 11; Arkansas 10; Syracuse 9; Cincinnati 8; Wisconsin 7; Mississippi State 7; Wyoming 6; Minnesota 6; Air Force 5; South Carolina 3; Memphis 3; Louisville 3; James Madison 2; Michigan State 1.
