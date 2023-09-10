What do last week’s CFB results mean for Ohio State in the lastest US LBM Coaches Poll?

It’s Sunday, and that means we are on poll watch for the Ohio State football team. It wasn’t the most emphatic result against FCS opponent, Youngstown State, but the Buckeyes more or less took care of business in a 35-7 win on Saturday.

Outside of Columbus, Ohio though, there were other high profile games and results on the field that changed the landscape of the 2023 season. Texas beat Alabama, Miami (FL) beat Texas A&M, Colorado made another statement, and more.

In the Big Ten, Michigan and Penn State continued to keep pace along with the Buckeyes.

Here’s a look at the top ten of the latest release of the US LBM Coaches Poll, including where Ohio State lands, with the complete rankings to follow.

No. 10 - Alabama Crimson Tide (1-1)

Last Week

Lost to Texas, 34-24

Poll Details

Poll Points | 1016

First Place Votes | 0

Last week ranking | No. 3 ⇓

Next Up … at South Florida

No. 9 - Tennessee Volunteers (2-0)

Last Week

Won vs. Austin Peay, 30-13

Poll Details

Poll Points | 1039

First Place Votes | 0

Last week ranking | No. 9 ⇔

Next Up … at Florida

No. 8 - Washington Huskies (2-0)

Last Week

Won vs. Tulsa, 43-10

Poll Details

Poll Points | 1129

First Place Votes | 0

Last week ranking | No. 8 ⇔

Next Up … at Michigan State

No. 7 - Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0)

Last Week

Won vs. Delaware, 63-7

Poll Details

Poll Points | 1129

First Place Votes | 0

Last week ranking | No. 7 ⇔

Next Up … at Illinois

No. 6 - Texas Longhorns (2-0)

Last Week

Won at Alabama, 34-24

Poll Details

Poll Points | 1318

First Place Votes | 0

Last week ranking | No. 10 ⇑

Next Up … vs. Wyoming

No. 5 - USC Trojans (3-0)

Last Week

Won at Stanford, 56-10

Poll Details

Poll Points | 1319

First Place Votes | 0

Last week ranking | No. 7 ⇑

Next Up … Off week

No. 4 - Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0)

Last Week

Won vs. Youngstown State, 35-7

Poll Details

Poll Points | 1401

First Place Votes | 0

Last week ranking | No. 4 ⇔

Next Up … vs. Western Kentucky

No. 3 - Florida State Seminoles (2-0)

Last Week

Won at Southern Miss, 66-13

Poll Details

Poll Points | 1441

First Place Votes | 0

Last week ranking | No. 5 ⇑

Next Up … at Boston College

No. 2 - Michigan Wolverines (2-0)

Last Week

Won vs. UNLV, 35-7

Poll Details

Poll Points | 1533

First Place Votes | 1

Last week ranking | No. 2 ⇔

Next Up … vs. Bowling Green

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs (2-0)

Last Week

Won vs. Ball State, 45-3

Poll Details

Poll Points | 1624

First Place Votes | 64

Last week ranking | No. 1 ⇔

Next Up … vs. South Carolina

US BLM Coaches Poll after Week 2

Texas surges higher and Alabama tumbles as Georgia holds No. 1 in the US LBM Coaches Poll. 🔗: https://t.co/esGVKL5mun pic.twitter.com/40FEBeRZS2 — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) September 10, 2023

Complete US BLM Coaches Poll

Schools Dropped Out

Wisconsin, No. 22 Tulane, No. 23 Texas A&M

Others Receiving Votes

Washington State 80; Kentucky 38; Texas Christian 26; Auburn 23; Texas A&M 21; Fresno State 21; Kansas 17; Tulane 16; Missouri 14; Maryland 14; Wake Forest 13; Oklahoma State 12; Central Florida 11; Arkansas 10; Syracuse 9; Cincinnati 8; Wisconsin 7; Mississippi State 7; Wyoming 6; Minnesota 6; Air Force 5; South Carolina 3; Memphis 3; Louisville 3; James Madison 2; Michigan State 1.

