What do last week’s CFB results mean for Ohio State in the lastest US LBM Coaches Poll?

Phil Harrison
·4 min read

It’s Sunday, and that means we are on poll watch for the Ohio State football team. It wasn’t the most emphatic result against FCS opponent, Youngstown State, but the Buckeyes more or less took care of business in a 35-7 win on Saturday.

Outside of Columbus, Ohio though, there were other high profile games and results on the field that changed the landscape of the 2023 season. Texas beat Alabama, Miami (FL) beat Texas A&M, Colorado made another statement, and more.

In the Big Ten, Michigan and Penn State continued to keep pace along with the Buckeyes.

Here’s a look at the top ten of the latest release of the US LBM Coaches Poll, including where Ohio State lands, with the complete rankings to follow.

No. 10 - Alabama Crimson Tide (1-1)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Last Week

Lost to Texas, 34-24

Poll Details

Poll Points | 1016
First Place Votes | 0
Last week ranking | No. 3

Next Up … at South Florida

No. 9 - Tennessee Volunteers (2-0)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Last Week

Won vs. Austin Peay, 30-13

Poll Details

Poll Points | 1039
First Place Votes | 0
Last week ranking | No. 9 ⇔

Next Up … at Florida

No. 8 - Washington Huskies (2-0)

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Last Week

Won vs. Tulsa, 43-10

Poll Details

Poll Points | 1129
First Place Votes | 0
Last week ranking | No. 8 ⇔

Next Up … at Michigan State

No. 7 - Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Last Week

Won vs. Delaware, 63-7

Poll Details

Poll Points | 1129
First Place Votes | 0
Last week ranking | No. 7 ⇔

Next Up … at Illinois

No. 6 - Texas Longhorns (2-0)

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Last Week

Won at Alabama, 34-24

Poll Details

Poll Points | 1318
First Place Votes | 0
Last week ranking | No. 10

Next Up … vs. Wyoming

No. 5 - USC Trojans (3-0)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Last Week

Won at Stanford, 56-10

Poll Details

Poll Points | 1319
First Place Votes | 0
Last week ranking | No. 7

Next Up … Off week

No. 4 - Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0)

Ohio State football: What players earned Buckeye leaves vs. Indiana
Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Last Week

Won vs. Youngstown State, 35-7

Poll Details

Poll Points | 1401
First Place Votes | 0
Last week ranking | No. 4 ⇔

Next Up … vs. Western Kentucky

No. 3 - Florida State Seminoles (2-0)

Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports
Last Week

Won at Southern Miss, 66-13

Poll Details

Poll Points | 1441
First Place Votes | 0
Last week ranking | No. 5

Next Up … at Boston College

No. 2 - Michigan Wolverines (2-0)

Michigan analyst Ryan Osborn was allegedly coaching against NCAA rules
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. UNLV, 35-7

Poll Details

Poll Points | 1533
First Place Votes | 1
Last week ranking | No. 2 ⇔

Next Up … vs. Bowling Green

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs (2-0)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Last Week

Won vs. Ball State, 45-3

Poll Details

Poll Points | 1624
First Place Votes | 64
Last week ranking | No. 1 ⇔

Next Up … vs. South Carolina

NEXT … Complete US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 2

US BLM Coaches Poll after Week 2

Complete US BLM Coaches Poll

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Georgia

2-0

1624 (64)

2

Michigan

2-0

1533 (1)

3

Florida State

2-0

1441

+2

4

Ohio State

2-0

1401

5

Southern California

3-0

1319

+1

6

Texas

2-0

1318

+4

7

Penn State

2-0

1229

8

Washington

2-0

1129

9

Tennessee

2-0

1039

10

Alabama

1-1

1016

-7

11

Notre Dame

3-0

1004

12

Utah

2-0

893

13

Oregon

2-0

870

14

Louisiana State

1-1

714

15

Kansas State

2-0

675

16

Oklahoma

2-0

584

+1

17

Oregon State

2-0

562

+1

18

North Carolina

2-0

506

-2

19

Ole Miss

2-0

503

+1

20

Duke

2-0

363

+4

21

Colorado

2-0

357

+4

22

Clemson

1-1

207

-1

23

Miami

2-0

195

+9

24

Iowa

2-0

166

+2

25

UCLA

2-0

101

+4

Schools Dropped Out

No.19 Wisconsin,  No. 22 Tulane, No. 23 Texas A&M

Others Receiving Votes

Washington State 80; Kentucky 38; Texas Christian 26; Auburn 23; Texas A&M 21; Fresno State 21; Kansas 17; Tulane 16; Missouri 14; Maryland 14; Wake Forest 13; Oklahoma State 12; Central Florida 11; Arkansas 10; Syracuse 9; Cincinnati 8; Wisconsin 7; Mississippi State 7; Wyoming 6; Minnesota 6; Air Force 5; South Carolina 3; Memphis 3; Louisville 3; James Madison 2; Michigan State 1.

