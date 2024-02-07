Last visit becomes first choice for Boynton Beach football star Bobby T. Smith

BOYNTON BEACH -- For Boynton Beach football star Bobby T. Smith's signing day, his last visit became his first choice.

Donning a Saint Thomas cap for just a moment, Smith shook his head and pulled a Johnson C. Smith hat from underneath him at the signing table, wearing it proudly.

The decision came after a period of uncertainty in which Smith fielded a number of offers that came and went with coaching changes as programs underwent several months of instability.

"That was the hardest part," Smith said. "As we got closer to signing day, I had options and lost them as coaches left the schools. I had to find other options. Getting in contact with coaches isn't so easy. That was a struggle for me."

Boynton Beach's Bobby T. Smith poses at his signing day table prior to announcing his commitment to attend Johnson C. Smith University in North Carolina on Feb. 7, 2024.

It was just this last weekend that Smith took a visit to Johnson C. Smith, North Carolina's top-ranked private Historically Black College and University.

Boynton Beach's Bobby T. Smith signs his commitment letter to attend Johnson C. Smith University in North Carolina on Feb. 7, 2024.

"When I went to visit Johnson C. Smith this weekend, I just felt comfortable. The coaches, they were welcoming. The players I talked to, they were welcoming. And it was comfortable."

Johnson C. Smith's football program finished with a 7-4 record last year in Division II, demonstrating a level of success that Smith only hopes he can push even further.

"I'm very excited," he said. "I've got a lot of talent I'm ready to showcase."

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Boynton Beach's Bobby T. Smith signs to Johnson C. Smith University