The Last of Us Part 2 remaster for PS5 announced following leak

The Last of Us Part II Remastered has been announced for PlayStation 5 following a leak.

Fans discovered screenshots and an official product description of the new version of the 2020 Sony exclusive on the PlayStation Network, prompting an official reveal.

Naughty Dog's blog revealed that this remastered version will have all the features you'd expect from the PS5: a native 4K fidelity mode, a 1440p upscaled to 4k performance mode, an unlocked framerate option, improved loading times and DualSense haptics integration.

There's also new accessibility options like the controller vibrations mimicking speech, and additions introduced in The Last of Us Part I such as extra skins, more Photo Mode options, and a Speedrun Mode.

But there's actually a fair amount beyond that, with the most notable addition being No Return. This is a roguelike mode where you get assigned a randomised character with unique traits and see how far you can get in each randomised run. As if the 'one more go' aspect inherent in roguelikes isn't enough, there are also daily global leaderboards to help you to compete with your friends.

There are also previously cut Lost Levels that will be playable. They won't be finished levels, but incomplete sequences from early development, with embedded developer commentary to provide fans with richer context. The main game's cutscenes will also get a newly-recorded commentary from the developers and the main cast.

Also, the fan-favourite moments from the game where you get to play the guitar (which led to folks covering tons of famous songs using just their controllers) have been spun off into their own Free Play mode. You'll get to pick multiple characters, locations and instruments, and modulate your performances using FX pedals.

Pre-orders will go live on December 5 for the physical editions. There's a standard version, and a WLF Edition with a SteelBook display case, trading cards, enamel pins, a patch and bonus digital content.

Meanwhile, if you own the PS4 version physically or digitally, you can upgrade for a small fee. You can transfer your save file over from the PS4 version, but it's not been announced if your trophies auto-pop on PS5 or not.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered will be released on January 19.

