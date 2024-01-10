Last undefeated men's college basketball team falls as Iowa State sinks No. 2 Houston

AMES, Iowa — As if the foot of snow and howling wind wasn’t inhospitable enough, the Iowa State men’s basketball team added another layer of misery to undefeated and second-ranked Houston’s trip north.

The Cyclones beat the Cougars at their own game.

Iowa State out-toughed, out-defended and out-played the Cougars in a 57-53 victory to deliver yet another monster win inside Hilton Coliseum.

Milan Momcilovic, a true freshman who had been held scoreless in the second half, put the Cyclones up for good with a fadeaway jumper over two defenders with 30 seconds remaining. After the Cyclones got a stop on the other end, Momcilovic sealed the game with a pair of free throws.

The Cyclones (12-3, 1-1 Big 12) claimed their first signature victory of the season after a non-conference slate that was successful but featured no distinguishing wins. It also gets the Cyclones on the positive side of the Big 12 ledger for the first time this season after opening league play with a loss to Oklahoma on Saturday.

It started with Iowa State scoring the first 14 points of the game, but the Cougars (14-1, 1-1) pushed their way back into the game to make it a slugfest down the stretch.

Ultimately, Iowa State was able to find itself as the last team standing to defeat its highest-ranked opponent at Hilton Coliseum since knocking off top-ranked Oklahoma in 2016.

Tamin Lipsey had a team-high 14 points while Momcilovic finished with 11.

Houston shot 38% from the floor and committed 16 turnovers. Emanuel Sharp led the Cougars with 20 points.

Travis Hines covers Iowa State University sports for the Des Moines Register and Ames Tribune. Contact him at thines@amestrib.com or (515) 284-8000. Follow him on X at @TravisHines21.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State upsets No. 2 Houston, college basketball's last unbeaten