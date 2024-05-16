The last two No. 1 overall picks are set to clash after schedule release

In a matchup that will sure to pull quite the audience, 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and his Carolina Panthers will face off against this year’s No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams, and his Chicago Bears in Week 5 of the 2024 season.

The storylines for this particular game are immense as both teams essentially swapped number one overall picks. Chicago traded their number one overall pick to Carolina the season prior so the Panthers could land Young, and the Bears took the draft haul from that deal and eventually landed on Williams due to Carolina’s poor record.

It will be an early prove-it year for Young and the Panthers, and one that could frame their selection of Young essentially over Williams as an astronomical failure or a newly minted rivalry. Either way you look at it, these two quarterbacks are linked for the rest of their careers, and this matchup is the first chapter of this battle.

