The last truly quiet weekend of the Pac-12 football season is here

The Washington State-UCLA game in Week 6 is certainly an important game in the Pac-12 race. If Washington State wins, the Cougars become a truly serious player in the conference. Yet while WSU-UCLA is certainly important, it wouldn’t rate as a battle of giants.

That starts next week with Oregon-Washington.

It continues with Utah-USC on October 21, then Oregon-Utah on October 28.

Then come the really big ones: USC-Washington on November 4 and USC-Oregon on November 11.

This is the reality of the Pac-12 football season: Week 6 is the last genuinely quiet weekend in the conference.

The Trojans Wired podcast discusses the state of play in Pac-12 football heading into Week 6.

Ian Hest produced and co-hosted the show.

