At a time when many are wringing their hands over a college football player making $1 million in name, image, and likeness deals, one specific NFL player made nearly 10 times that amount in, basically, NIL deals through the NFL Players Association.

Via Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, Tom Brady earned $9.5 million in group licensing and marketing deals through the NFLPA in the fiscal year ending February 28, 2022.

That’s a record for one player. No. 2 on the list was Patrick Mahomes, at $3.3 million.

Those numbers refer only to deals through the union, such as jersey and trading-card sales.

Forbes has estimated that Brady makes $52 million per year in total endorsement money. Throw in the money he makes from his various other business interests — and with $37.5 million per year eventually coming from Fox — Brady could indeed be in position to buy an NFL team, sooner or later.

Maybe sooner than later.

Last year, Tom Brady earned a record $9.5 million last year through NFLPA deals originally appeared on Pro Football Talk