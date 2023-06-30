The last time each SEC team won the conference championship

Winning the SEC is extremely difficult. When you are in a conference loaded with national champions such as Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Florida it can be challenging to make a conference championship appearance. In fact, there are five current members of the conference who have never claimed a national championship, and only five have won it since the turn of the century.

Even in 2021, the Georgia Bulldogs went on to be crowned national champions but didn’t win the SEC as Alabama got the best of them in Atlanta. Kirby Smart and Georgia will be heavy favorites to win the east for a third year in a row, while Alabama and LSU will battle it out in the West.

Below, we break down the last time every school appeared in the SEC championship game.

Texas A&M Aggies - N/A

Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports

The Aggies joined the SEC from the Big 12 in 2012 and have yet to make an appearance in Atlanta for the SECCG. Part of the issue is sharing the same division as Alabama, LSU and Auburn. Texas A&M did go 9-1 during the shortened COVID-19 season and was a win away from taking the West.

Missouri Tigers - N/A

Just like A&M, the Tigers are relatively new to the conference having not joined until 2012. The Tigers found a lot of success early on as they appeared in the SEC championship game in 2013 and 2014, but haven’t found the same success since Gary Pinkel departed in 2015.

Arkansas Razorbacks - N/A

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Razorbacks joined the SEC to start the 1992 season, and through 30 years in the SEC are yet to win the conference. They appeared in the SEC championship game as recently as 2006 when they were knocked off by the eventual national champion, Florida Gators.

South Carolina Gamecocks - N/A

The addition of Arkansas to the SEC also brought the Gamecocks with them in 1992. South Carolina appeared in one SEC championship game back in 2010 where they were throttled by Auburn by a score of 56-17.

Vanderbilt Commodores - N/A

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Vanderbilt has been around the SEC since 1933, but have never been able to claim an SEC Championship. Since the conference went to two divisions in 1992, the Commodores have never represented the East in Atlanta.

Mississippi State Bulldogs - 1941

The Bulldogs were able to secure a title very early on in the formation of the SEC, but haven’t been back since. The last time they competed in the SEC championship was in 1998 when they lost to the eventual national champions, Tennessee.

Ole Miss Rebels - 1963

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Ole Miss is pretty much in the same boat as their bitter rivals, Mississippi State. They won an SEC title rather early, but since the introduction of the two divisions in 1992, the Rebels have not been back

Kentucky Wildcats - 1976

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Wildcats have two conference championships to their name with the most recent coming in 1976. However, the first time they ever won it back in 1950, the legendary Bear Bryant guided them to an 11-1 season.

Tennessee Volunteers - 1998

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

The Volunteers won the SEC in back-to-back season in 1997 and 1998 behind legendary head coach, Philip Fulmer. The Vols went on to win the 1998 national title as well. They have played in the SEC title game as recently as 2007 when LSU beat them 21-14.

Florida Gators - 2008

The Gators last won the SEC under the supervision of Urban Meyer and legendary quarterback Tim Tebow in 2008. They have been back to Atlanta a handful of times since then, but been unsuccessful. They played Alabama in an instant classic in 2020 where the Tide survived 52-46 en route to a national title.

Auburn Tigers - 2013

The Tigers last won the conference during the 2013 season, which was also the last time they made a national championship appearance. They’ve been in Atlanta as recently as 2017, but got ran over by Georgia 28-7.

LSU Tigers - 2019

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers magical season in 2019 included an undefeated season, an SEC championship, and a national title. It was without a doubt, one of the best seasons in college football history. The Tigers represented the West in the 2022 conference championship but lost to Georgia 50-30.

Alabama Crimson Tide - 2021

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Alabama is very familiar with the SEC championship, as they have represented the West in six of the last nine years, having won all they played in. They last won the SEC in 2021 as they beat the eventual national champion, Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia Bulldogs - 2022

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Despite winning the national title in 2021, it wasn’t until 2022 that UGA could finally declare itself king of the SEC. They had lost three in its three previous trips to Atlanta before finally getting over the hump again this season. The Bulldogs are a clear front-runner in the East to get back to Atlanta this year.

