The last time the Pac-12 won back-to-back Heismans, it was an all-USC production

Our friends at Ducks Wire are having a good time. Oregon is in position to win the Pac-12, grab a College Football Playoff berth, and gain a Heisman Trophy winner on Friday against the Washington Huskies.

Bo Nix is in good position to win the Heisman with a big game against Washington.

Here’s more from Ducks Wire:

“One of the conversations that has dominated the college football landscape over the past couple of weeks the Heisman Trophy, and how the two quarterbacks at the top of the charts have separated themselves from the rest of the pack.

“Those two quarterbacks are Oregon’s Bo Nix, and LSU’s Jayden Daniels. While both have had stellar seasons thus far, Nix gets the added benefit of playing in a conference championship game this weekend and strengthening his case, while Daniels sits at home with three losses on his record.”

If Nix or Washington’s Michael Penix win the 2023 Heisman, the Pac-12 will have back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners, with Caleb Williams having won the award in 2022.

The most recent instance in which the Pac-12 had consecutive Heisman winners? 2004 and 2005. Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush of USC won the stiff-arm trophy.

Heisman history and USC history are closely intertwined. We’ll see if the Pac-12 can make a little more Heisman history in the coming days.

