When was the last time the NFL played a game on Tuesday?

The Week 5 game between the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills has been rescheduled from Sunday to Tuesday — that is, as long as the Titans don’t receive anymore positive COVID-19 tests, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

To say that NFL games taking place on a Tuesday is rare would be an understatement. In fact, it has only happened twice in the last 74 years.

According to ESPN’s Turron Davenport, who cites ESPN Stats & Info and the Elias Sports Bureau, the last time an NFL game took place on a Tuesday was back in 2010 when the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings met December 28 after the game was moved due to a blizzard.

Prior to that, the last NFL game played on a Tuesday took place on October 1, 1946, when the New York Giants versus Boston Yanks game was pushed back because of rain.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, the last NFL game that took place on a Tuesday prior to the one in 2010 was October 1, 1946, when the New York Giants beat the Boston Yanks 17-0 at Braves Field. That game was originally scheduled for September 30 but was postponed due to rain. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 8, 2020





Of course, the Titans still have major hurdles to clear in order to actually make this Tuesday game happen. Tennessee has to avoid more COVID-19 cases from here on out or else the game won’t happen.

Tennessee has seen at least one new positive case in eight of the last 10 days, and three new cases in each of the past two days. It remains to be seen what the league will do if the Titans do indeed get more positive cases and this game doesn’t take place.