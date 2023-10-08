When was last time Michigan had two pick-sixes in a game? Wolverines dominate Minnesota

The last time Michigan had two pick-sixes in a game, Wilton Speight was at quarterback.

That might not feel like it was that long ago, but September 2017 was six years ago. Jim Harbaugh was in just his third season as Michigan's coach, and current Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell was in just his first season as head coach at Cincinnati when they made the trip up to face the Wolverines in Week 2.

In that game, Tyree Kinnel and Lavert Hill picked off quarterback Hayden Moore and returned both interceptions for touchdowns at the Big House. Those pick-sixes made it 14-0 and 36-14, respectively, the latter of which was the final score in the victory over the Bearcats.

The Wolverines achieved the feat once again on Saturday, with Will Johnson intercepting Athan Kaliakmanis on the second play of the game for a pick-six to give Michigan a quick 7-0 lead. Keon Sabb leapt to cut off a pass in the third quarter, taking it to the house to give the Wolverines a 45-10 lead in what was ultimately a 52-10 win.

First time since 2017 we’ve had two pick sixes in the same game! pic.twitter.com/J4Kq1Fisoa — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 8, 2023

The pick-sixes were the second and third of the season for the Wolverines, with Mike Sainristil picking off Gavin Wimsatt against Rutgers on Sept. 23.

