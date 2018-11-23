When Was the Last Time Michigan Beat Ohio State?

On Nov. 28, 2011, Ohio State introduced Urban Meyer as its new head football coach.

The announcement came two days after the Buckeyes, then under the direction of interim head coach Luke Fickell, were defeated by rival Michigan 40–34 in "The Game." Wolverines quarterback Denard Robinson threw for three touchdowns and rushed for two more to outduel Ohio State's Braxton Miller, who threw for a pair of scores and rushed for another.

The result ended Ohio State's seven-game winning streak (2004-10) in the series.

However, since that 2011 meeting and since Meyer has been at the helm in Columbus, the Buckeyes have not lost to the Wolverines. Entering their 2018 showdown, Michigan has lost each of the last seven games, marking the second such streak to occur this century.

The Wolverines hiring of Jim Harbaugh entering the 2015 season has yet to buck the trend.

In 2016, the Buckeyes won a double-overtime thriller 30-27, but Ohio State has won each of the other two matchups by two possessions or more (42–13 in 2015 and 31–20 in 2017).

Recent form and Vegas odds suggest that Michigan is on course to once again halt Ohio State's winning streak at seven games. Despite being on the road, the Wolverines opened as 3.5-point favorites ahead of the 2018 clash.