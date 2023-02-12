When was the last time the Eagles won the Super Bowl?

The Philadelphia Eagles will battle the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, a matchup that features the top seeds in the NFL.

The Eagles will play in their second Super Bowl in the last six years, and their fourth dating back to 1981. Their previous appearance came in 2018, when they defeated the New England Patriots, 41-33, in Super Bowl LII.

Philadelphia’s previous Super Bowl championship was best known for the trick play known as the “Philly Special,” where quarterback Nick Foles — in place of injured starter Carson Wentz — caught a touchdown pass on fourth and goal toward the end of the second quarter.

The decision to go for the touchdown rather than a field goal on fourth down is considered one of the gutsiest play calls in Super Bowl history.

Their most recent title came 13 years after the Eagles fell short against the New England Patriots in a 24-21 loss in Super Bowl XXXIX.

Philadelphia’s championship in 2018 marked their first ever Super Bowl win. Before that, the Eagles won three NFL championships before the Super Bowl era (1948, 1949, 1960).

Now, Philadelphia is looking for their second Super Bowl title in the last six years.

