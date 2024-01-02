The last time a College Football Playoff semifinal went to OT, Lincoln Riley was in it

The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide, 27-20, in an overtime College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl on Monday. You will want to follow Wolverines Wire and Roll Tide Wire for complete coverage of that game. What is notable from a USC standpoint is that the Trojans’ head coach, Lincoln Riley, coached in the only other playoff semifinal to go to overtime.

The 2018 Rose Bowl between Riley’s Oklahoma Sooners and Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs went to overtime. Georgia won in double OT, 54-48, to deny Riley an appearance in the national championship game.

Oklahoma took a 31-14 lead but then watched its defense wilt in the second half. No, Alex Grinch was not Riley’s defensive coordinator at the time. Mike Stoops was OU’s defensive coordinator on that day in Pasadena. Oklahoma and Riley lost their nerve in overtime. Riley, trailing 48-45 after a Georgia field goal, faced 4th and short at the Georgia 15.5-yard line. If OU got half a yard, it would have been in prime position to score a touchdown and win. The Sooners had an elite offensive line that season. They had a loaded offense. Yet, Riley opted for the field goal and a 48-48 tie after the first overtime. Georgia won in the second overtime period by stopping OU and then getting a Sony Michel touchdown run for the decisive score.

Riley and USC hope to make the 12-team College Football Playoff in 2024. They have their work cut out for them.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire