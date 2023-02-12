When was the last time the Chiefs won the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs will battle the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, a matchup that features the top seeds in the NFL.

The Chiefs will play in their third Super Bowl in the last four years. Their previous championship came in 2020, when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20, in Super Bowl LIV.

Kansas City fell behind double digits to San Francisco before Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes helped orchestrate a comeback, where the Chiefs scored 21 unanswered points, for the franchise’s first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

But Kansas City’s bid for a second consecutive Super Bowl title fell short, as they were defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV.

The Chiefs’ championship in 2020 marked their second ever Super Bowl win. Before that, Kansas City last won back in 1970, when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7, in Super Bowl IV.

The Chiefs are 2-2 in Super Bowl appearances, which includes losing Super Bowl I to the Green Bay Packers, 35-10, in 1967.

Now, Kansas City is looking for their second Super Bowl title in the last four years.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire