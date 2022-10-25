When was the last time the Chicago Bears beat the Patriots?

When was the last time the Bears beat the Patriots? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears notched their first win ever in New England on Monday night. But, when was the last time the Bears beat the Patriots before Monday night?

The last time the Bears defeated the Patriots was in December 2000.

Shane Matthews was the quarterback for Dick Jauron's Bears. He threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns. The running back, James Allen, scored two total touchdowns that day.

The Bears snapped a five-game losing streak between them and the Patriots dating back over 20 years. Nevertheless, the Bears' losing streak in New England lasted since the beginning of the Bears-Patriots matchups.

Monday night marked the Bears' first win in New England and first at Gillette Stadium. Since 1988, the Bears have played in New England five times and have only won once.

Justin Fields and the offense produced a phenomenal game, scoring a season-high 33 points. Fields recorded 261 total yards and running backs Khalil Herbert and David Montgomery both scored touchdowns.

The defense also kept the Patriots offense to 14 points, while forcing four total turnovers between quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

Monday's win marked a historic page in Bears' history. The team kept Bill Belichick from surpassing George Halas in all-time wins on their watch.

