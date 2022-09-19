When was the last time the Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers?
When was the last time the Bears beat the Packers? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Green Bay Packers easily beat an overmatched Chicago Bears team on Sunday Night Football. And if it feels like the Packers win a lot of these games, it's cause they do.
"Now, we've won 104 times against them," Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after the game. "I think everybody in Green Bay is counting."
So when exactly was the last time the Bears beat the Packers?
The last time the Bears beat the Packers was in 2018 at Soldier Field, but Chicago hasn't beaten Green Bay at Lambeau Field since 2015.
Date
Winner
Loser
Score
Location
Sept. 18, 2022
Packers
Bears
27-10
Lambeau Field
Dec. 21, 2021
Packers
Bears
45-30
Lambeau Field
Oct. 17, 2021
Packers
Bears
24-14
Soldier Field
Jan. 3, 2021
Packers
Bears
35-16
Soldier Field
Nov. 29, 2020
Packers
Bears
41-25
Lambeau Field
Dec. 5, 2019
Packers
Bears
21-13
Lambeau Field
Sept. 5, 2019
Packers
Bears
10-3
Soldier Field
Dec. 16, 2018
Bears
Packers
24-17
Soldier Field
Sept. 9, 2018
Packers
Bears
24-23
Lambeau Field
Nov. 12, 2017
Packers
Bears
23-16
Soldier Field
Sept. 28, 2017
Packers
Bears
35-14
Lambeau Field
Dec. 18, 2016
Packers
Bears
30-27
Soldier Field
Oct. 20, 2016
Packers
Bears
26-10
Lambeau Field
Nov. 26, 2015
Bears
Packers
17-13
Lambeau Field
Sept. 13, 2015
Packers
Bears
31-23
Soldier Field
Sunday night tallied another all-time win for the Packers against the Bears, and the seventh-consecutive Green Bay win.
After a thrilling Week 1 win in the rain over the San Francisco 49ers, the Bears disappointed at Lambeau Field with a 27-10 loss.
Justin Fields completed seven passes for 70 yards, earning a passer rating of 43.8. He was able to score a rushing touchdown, but a controversial call at the goal line near the end of the fourth quarter put a damper on the team's odds of narrowing the two-possession gap.
In the same number of drives as the Packers, the Bears came away with 228 total offensive yards and a lowly 11 first downs. The Bears' offense controlled the ball for 15 game minutes less than the Packers.
It was a long, treacherous night for the Bears. In the end, it resulted in evidence of Rodgers' statement last season at Soldier Field.
"I own you."
