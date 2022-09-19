When was the last time the Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers?

When was the last time the Bears beat the Packers? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Green Bay Packers easily beat an overmatched Chicago Bears team on Sunday Night Football. And if it feels like the Packers win a lot of these games, it's cause they do.

"Now, we've won 104 times against them," Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after the game. "I think everybody in Green Bay is counting."

So when exactly was the last time the Bears beat the Packers?

The last time the Bears beat the Packers was in 2018 at Soldier Field, but Chicago hasn't beaten Green Bay at Lambeau Field since 2015.

Date Winner Loser Score Location Sept. 18, 2022 Packers Bears 27-10 Lambeau Field Dec. 21, 2021 Packers Bears 45-30 Lambeau Field Oct. 17, 2021 Packers Bears 24-14 Soldier Field Jan. 3, 2021 Packers Bears 35-16 Soldier Field Nov. 29, 2020 Packers Bears 41-25 Lambeau Field Dec. 5, 2019 Packers Bears 21-13 Lambeau Field Sept. 5, 2019 Packers Bears 10-3 Soldier Field Dec. 16, 2018 Bears Packers 24-17 Soldier Field Sept. 9, 2018 Packers Bears 24-23 Lambeau Field Nov. 12, 2017 Packers Bears 23-16 Soldier Field Sept. 28, 2017 Packers Bears 35-14 Lambeau Field Dec. 18, 2016 Packers Bears 30-27 Soldier Field Oct. 20, 2016 Packers Bears 26-10 Lambeau Field Nov. 26, 2015 Bears Packers 17-13 Lambeau Field Sept. 13, 2015 Packers Bears 31-23 Soldier Field

Sunday night tallied another all-time win for the Packers against the Bears, and the seventh-consecutive Green Bay win.

After a thrilling Week 1 win in the rain over the San Francisco 49ers, the Bears disappointed at Lambeau Field with a 27-10 loss.

Justin Fields completed seven passes for 70 yards, earning a passer rating of 43.8. He was able to score a rushing touchdown, but a controversial call at the goal line near the end of the fourth quarter put a damper on the team's odds of narrowing the two-possession gap.

In the same number of drives as the Packers, the Bears came away with 228 total offensive yards and a lowly 11 first downs. The Bears' offense controlled the ball for 15 game minutes less than the Packers.

It was a long, treacherous night for the Bears. In the end, it resulted in evidence of Rodgers' statement last season at Soldier Field.

"I own you."

