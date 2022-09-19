When was the last time the Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers?

The Green Bay Packers easily beat an overmatched Chicago Bears team on Sunday Night Football. And if it feels like the Packers win a lot of these games, it's cause they do.

"Now, we've won 104 times against them," Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after the game. "I think everybody in Green Bay is counting."

So when exactly was the last time the Bears beat the Packers?

The last time the Bears beat the Packers was in 2018 at Soldier Field, but Chicago hasn't beaten Green Bay at Lambeau Field since 2015.

Date

Winner

Loser

Score

Location

Sept. 18, 2022

Packers

Bears

27-10

Lambeau Field

Dec. 21, 2021

Packers

Bears

45-30

Lambeau Field

Oct. 17, 2021

Packers

Bears

24-14

Soldier Field

Jan. 3, 2021

Packers

Bears

35-16

Soldier Field

Nov. 29, 2020

Packers

Bears

41-25

Lambeau Field

Dec. 5, 2019

Packers

Bears

21-13

Lambeau Field

Sept. 5, 2019

Packers

Bears

10-3

Soldier Field

Dec. 16, 2018

Bears

Packers

24-17

Soldier Field

Sept. 9, 2018

Packers

Bears

24-23

Lambeau Field

Nov. 12, 2017

Packers

Bears

23-16

Soldier Field

Sept. 28, 2017

Packers

Bears

35-14

Lambeau Field

Dec. 18, 2016

Packers

Bears

30-27

Soldier Field

Oct. 20, 2016

Packers

Bears

26-10

Lambeau Field

Nov. 26, 2015

Bears

Packers

17-13

Lambeau Field

Sept. 13, 2015

Packers

Bears

31-23

Soldier Field

Sunday night tallied another all-time win for the Packers against the Bears, and the seventh-consecutive Green Bay win.

After a thrilling Week 1 win in the rain over the San Francisco 49ers, the Bears disappointed at Lambeau Field with a 27-10 loss.

Justin Fields completed seven passes for 70 yards, earning a passer rating of 43.8. He was able to score a rushing touchdown, but a controversial call at the goal line near the end of the fourth quarter put a damper on the team's odds of narrowing the two-possession gap.

In the same number of drives as the Packers, the Bears came away with 228 total offensive yards and a lowly 11 first downs. The Bears' offense controlled the ball for 15 game minutes less than the Packers.

It was a long, treacherous night for the Bears. In the end, it resulted in evidence of Rodgers' statement last season at Soldier Field.

"I own you."

