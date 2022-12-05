When was the last time the Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers?

2
Ryan Taylor
·2 min read

When was the last time the Bears beat the Packers? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Green Bay Packers have beaten the Chicago Bears twice this season. They defeated them at Lambeau Field during Week 2, and last Sunday at Soldier Field.

"Competitive game, but didn't want to walk in here losing to the Bears," Rodgers said after the game. "It's been a nice eight straight for us."

So when exactly was the last time the Bears beat the Packers?

The last time the Bears beat the Packers was in 2018 at Soldier Field, but Chicago hasn't beaten Green Bay at Lambeau Field since 2015.

RELATED: Rodgers calls Fields a 'talented quarterback'

Here's a table of the Packers and Bears' recent matchups including the Bears' wins in 2018 and 2015. It does not include the Packers' win from Sunday.

Date

Winner

Loser

Score

Location

Sept. 18, 2022

Packers

Bears

27-10

Lambeau Field

Dec. 21, 2021

Packers

Bears

45-30

Lambeau Field

Oct. 17, 2021

Packers

Bears

24-14

Soldier Field

Jan. 3, 2021

Packers

Bears

35-16

Soldier Field

Nov. 29, 2020

Packers

Bears

41-25

Lambeau Field

Dec. 5, 2019

Packers

Bears

21-13

Lambeau Field

Sept. 5, 2019

Packers

Bears

10-3

Soldier Field

Dec. 16, 2018

Bears

Packers

24-17

Soldier Field

Sept. 9, 2018

Packers

Bears

24-23

Lambeau Field

Nov. 12, 2017

Packers

Bears

23-16

Soldier Field

Sept. 28, 2017

Packers

Bears

35-14

Lambeau Field

Dec. 18, 2016

Packers

Bears

30-27

Soldier Field

Oct. 20, 2016

Packers

Bears

26-10

Lambeau Field

Nov. 26, 2015

Bears

Packers

17-13

Lambeau Field

Sept. 13, 2015

Packers

Bears

31-23

Soldier Field

Sunday tallied another all-time win for the Packers, moving them into the most-winning franchise over the Bears with 787 all-time wins.

The Packers now have an eight-game winning streak over the Bears, which marks the longest of Aaron Rodgers' career against Chicago.

Rodgers is now 25-5 against the Bears as a starter. He finished Sunday's game with 182 passing yards and one passing touchdown to Christian Watson. He went untouched during the game, hit only once and was never sacked.

Justin Fields had himself a productive game amidst a shoulder injury that kept him out the week prior. He threw for 254 yards and ran for a 55-yard touchdown during the first quarter. But, two late-game interceptions cost the Bears a chance at defeating their division rival.

Will the Packers' dominance over the Bears last? They're 5-8 this season and the Bears are on the verge of taking a massive step in their rebuild this offseason.

Next season will write the next chapters of this historic rivalry.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!

Recommended Stories