Last time all 32 NFL teams reached double-digit wins and losses
There is now a 17th regular-season game in the NFL, so getting to 10 wins or losses isn’t as great an accomplishment or blemish. Sort of like how the 1,000-yard rusher has become less of a feat. When was the last time your NFL team had a 10-win season? What about a 10-loss season? Here’s a look at when all the teams most recently reached double digits in wins and the last time each totaled double-digit losses in a regular season.
Arizona Cardinals
2019: 5-10-1
2021: 11-6
Atlanta Falcons
2017: 10-6
2021: 7-10
Baltimore Ravens
2007: 5-11
2020: 11-5
Buffalo Bills
2013: 6-10
2021: 11-6
Carolina Panthers
2015: 15-1
2021: 5-12
Chicago Bears
2018: 12-4
2021: 6-11
Cincinnati Bengals
2020: 4-11-1
2021: 10-7
Cleveland Browns
2019: 6-10
2020: 11-5
Dallas Cowboys
2020: 6-10
2021: 12-5
Denver Broncos
2015: 12-4
2021: 7-10
Detroit Lions
2014: 11-5
2021: 3-13-1
Green Bay Packers
2008: 6-10
2021: 13-4
Houston Texans
2019: 10-6
2021: 4-13
Indianapolis Colts
2017: 4-12
2020: 11-5
Jacksonville Jaguars
2017: 10-6
2021: 3-14
Kansas City Chiefs
2012: 2-14
2021: 12-5
Las Vegas Raiders
2018: 4-12
2021: 10-7
Los Angeles Chargers
2018: 12-4
2019: 5-11
Los Angeles Rams
2016: 4-12
2021: 12-5
Miami Dolphins
2019: 5-11
2020: 10-6
Minnesota Vikings
2013: 5-10-1
2017: 13-3
New England Patriots
2000: 5-11
2021: 10-7
New Orleans Saints
2005: 3-13
2020: 12-4
New York Giants
2016: 11-5
2021: 4-13
New York Jets
2015: 10-6
2021: 4-13
Philadelphia Eagles
2017: 13-3
2020: 4-11-1
Pittsburgh Steelers
2003: 6-10
2020: 12-4
San Francisco 49ers
2020: 6-10
2021: 10-7
Seattle Seahawks
2020: 12-4
2021: 7-10
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2018: 5-11
2021: 13-4
Tennesee Titans
2015: 3-13
2021: 12-5
Washington Commanders
2012: 10-6
2021: 7-10
