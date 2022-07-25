Last time all 32 NFL teams reached double-digit wins and losses

There is now a 17th regular-season game in the NFL, so getting to 10 wins or losses isn’t as great an accomplishment or blemish. Sort of like how the 1,000-yard rusher has become less of a feat. When was the last time your NFL team had a 10-win season? What about a 10-loss season? Here’s a look at when all the teams most recently reached double digits in wins and the last time each totaled double-digit losses in a regular season.

Arizona Cardinals

2019: 5-10-1

2021: 11-6

Atlanta Falcons

2017: 10-6

2021: 7-10

Baltimore Ravens

2007: 5-11

2020: 11-5

Buffalo Bills

2013: 6-10

2021: 11-6

Carolina Panthers

2015: 15-1

2021: 5-12

Chicago Bears

2018: 12-4

2021: 6-11

Cincinnati Bengals

2020: 4-11-1

2021: 10-7

Cleveland Browns

2019: 6-10

2020: 11-5

Dallas Cowboys

2020: 6-10

2021: 12-5

Denver Broncos

2015: 12-4

2021: 7-10

Detroit Lions

2014: 11-5

2021: 3-13-1

Green Bay Packers

2008: 6-10

2021: 13-4

Houston Texans

2019: 10-6

2021: 4-13

Indianapolis Colts

2017: 4-12

2020: 11-5

Jacksonville Jaguars

2017: 10-6

2021: 3-14

Kansas City Chiefs

2012: 2-14

2021: 12-5

Las Vegas Raiders

2018: 4-12

2021: 10-7

Los Angeles Chargers

2018: 12-4

2019: 5-11

Los Angeles Rams

2016: 4-12

2021: 12-5

Miami Dolphins

2019: 5-11

2020: 10-6

Minnesota Vikings

2013: 5-10-1

2017: 13-3

New England Patriots

2000: 5-11

2021: 10-7

New Orleans Saints

2005: 3-13

2020: 12-4

New York Giants

2016: 11-5

2021: 4-13

New York Jets

2015: 10-6

2021: 4-13

Philadelphia Eagles

2017: 13-3

2020: 4-11-1

Pittsburgh Steelers

2003: 6-10

2020: 12-4

San Francisco 49ers

2020: 6-10

2021: 10-7

Seattle Seahawks

2020: 12-4

2021: 7-10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2018: 5-11

2021: 13-4

Tennesee Titans

2015: 3-13

2021: 12-5

Washington Commanders

2012: 10-6

2021: 7-10

