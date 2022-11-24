The Last Ten: A look at Auburn Football’s recent history with Alabama

The weekend that every resident of Alabama has marked on their calendars is finally here.

The No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide welcomes the Auburn Tigers to Bryant-Denny Stadium for the 87th playing of the “Iron Bowl” on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. CT.

While this rivalry is considered in most circles as the best rivalry in college sports, neither team is its most-played rival.

The Iron Bowl has been played every season since 1948 but took a break from 1908-1947 due to a disagreement between the two schools. However, state congress threatened to pull funding from both institutions if the rivalry did not resume, so the Tide and Tigers set aside their differences, and have played every season since.

Recent history of this rivalry has gone the way of the Crimson Tide, as they have won 7 of the last 10 in this series. However, most of those games have featured strange plays, offensive dominance, and even an unusual ending that is still talked about to this day.

Here is a look back at the last ten Iron Bowls.

Nov. 27, 2021: Alabama 24 Auburn 22 (4 OT)

The Montgomery Advertiser

Another Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium means another classic in this historic series.

Trailing 10-3, eventual Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young led a 97-yard drive with 1:35 remaining in regulation that ended in a touchdown, forcing the game into overtime.

In the 4th overtime, the Crimson Tide answered an incomplete pass from Auburn’s T.J. Finley with a three-yard pass to John Metchie that was recorded as a two-point conversion to lift the Tide to a 24-22 win.

Nov. 28, 2020: Alabama 42 Auburn 13

Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via USA TODAY Sports

Alabama dominated the final Iron Bowl for head coach Gus Malzahn from the beginning.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones connected with eventual Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith on a 66-yard touchdown pass with 5:10 remaining in the first quarter, and the Tide refused to look back.

Jones would throw five touchdowns to three different receivers: Smith and John Metchie caught two each while Jaleel Billingsley reeled one in.

Story continues

Nov. 30 2019: Auburn 48 Alabama 45

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama outgained Auburn by 161 yards and ran 12 more plays than the Tigers. However, Auburn’s inability to quit lifted them to victory.

Momentum began to swing towards Auburn midway through the 3rd quarter when Zakoby McClain returned a pick-six 100 yards for a touchdown to give Auburn the 37-31 lead.

Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle scored two touchdowns following the interception, but it was Shaun Shivers’ 11-yard rush with 8:08 remaining in the game that sealed the deal.

Nov. 24, 2018: Alabama 52 Auburn 21

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The 2018 game belonged to Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa passed for 324 yards and five touchdowns in Alabama’s big win over Auburn. Five different Crimson Tide receivers caught a touchdown pass in the game, led by Henry Ruggs, who reeled in two.

Nov. 25, 2017: Auburn 26 Alabama 14

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn caught magic in the final stages of the 2017 season.

Two weeks after defeating Georgia, who was No. 1 at the time, Auburn knocked off Alabama for their second win over a top-ranked opponent.

After a Bo Scarborough 21-yard touchdown rush in the 3rd quarter to put Alabama ahead, 14-10, Auburn rattled off two touchdowns and a Daniel Carlson field goal to take the 12-point lead and pull off another upset win.

Just like in 2013, Auburn earned the right to represent the west in the SEC Championship game following its’ win over Alabama.

Nov. 26, 2016: Alabama 30 Auburn 12

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Crimson Tide shut down Auburn’s offense, by not allowing the Tigers to score a single touchdown in the game.

Alabama outgained Auburn, 501-182 in the game. Because of that, kicker Daniel Carlson had to score all of Auburn’s points, connecting on four field goals.

Nov. 28, 2015: Alabama 29 Auburn 13

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

This season’s game belonged to the specialists for almost 40 minutes of game time.

Alabama’s Adam Griffith and Auburn’s Daniel Carlson handled all of the scoring for their respective teams until the 5:14 mark in the 3rd quarter, when Alabama’s Jake Coker connected with ArDarius Stewart on a 34-yard touchdown pass to put Alabama ahead, 19-6.

Alabama added ten additional points to its’ score, while Auburn’s only touchdown came late in the 3rd quarter on a 77-yard touchdown pass from Jeremy Johnson to Jason Smith.

Nov. 29, 2014: Alabama 55 Auburn 44

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Both teams put on an offensive clinic in the 2014 Iron Bowl.

Both teams combined to gain 1,169 yards in the game, with Auburn posting 630 yards.

Auburn’s Daniel Carlson kicked a 33-yard field goal with 3:30 remaining in the 3rd quarter to put Auburn ahead, 36-27. However, Alabama would score 28 unanswered points to pull away and earn the win.

Auburn quarterback Nick Marshall threw for 456 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

Nov. 30, 2013: Auburn 34 Alabama 28

The Montgomery Advertiser

This game has been talked about a lot amongst college football fans for years and will continue to be discussed for years to come.

The game was tied at 28 with one second remaining on the clock. Alabama’s Adam Griffith attempted a 56-yard field goal to win the game. However, the kick fell short of the goal post and landed in the hands of Auburn returner Chris Davis. Davis elected to return the kick from the back of the end zone and proceeded to run 109 yards for an Auburn touchdown to win the game.

The win pushed Auburn to the 2013 SEC Championship game, where it would go on to defeat Missouri and earn a trip to the BCS National Championship.

Nov. 24, 2012: Alabama 49 Auburn 0

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The 2012 Iron Bowl was the final nail in the coffin of the Gene Chizik era.

Alabama took a 42-0 lead into the locker room at halftime and completed its’ scoring at the 9:03 mark in the 3rd quarter. The Crimson Tide outgained Auburn, 483-163, and recorded 18 more first downs than Auburn.

Auburn concluded the 2012 season with a 3-9 record. Gus Malzahn was hired 10 days following the 2012 Iron Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire