The Last Ten: A look at Auburn Football’s recent history with the Ole Miss Rebels

Auburn Football meets No. 9 Ole Miss on the gridiron for the 47th time in history on Saturday, and for just the 17th time at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss.

Despite being members of the SEC since 1932, Auburn and Ole Miss do not have a deep history with one another. The Tigers and Rebels have played every season since 1990 but only played 13 times between 1932 and 1985.

Although the history is small, it is one that has been dominated by the Auburn Tigers. Auburn holds a 35-11 all-time advantage over Ole Miss. They have won eight of the last ten meetings, and have won six consecutive games in the series.

From the “playoff game” in 2014 to Auburn’s dominating upset of Ole Miss in 2021, there have been several memorable games between these two programs, especially over the last ten seasons.

Here is a look back at the last ten meetings between Auburn and Ole Miss.

October 30, 2021- Auburn 31 Ole Miss 20

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

It is wild to look back at this game as the last time that Auburn Football was in a positive space.

The No. 18 Tigers welcomed No. 10 Ole Miss to Jordan-Hare Stadium for a key SEC West showdown. Auburn jumped out to a 28-17 halftime lead and held off the Rebels to earn the 31-20 win.

Following this game, Auburn would end the season by losing five straight games, which included the Birmingham Bowl to Houston.

October 24, 2020- Auburn 35 Ole Miss 28

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn and Ole Miss matched each other step-for-step in the 2020 game, but a late score lifted the Tigers to their 5th straight win over Ole Miss.

[autotag]Bo Nix[/autotag] connected with [autotag]Seth Williams[/autotag] for a 58-yard touchdown pass with 1:11 remaining in the game to push Auburn ahead, and ultimately earn the win.

The late score would be the only touchdown pass of the day for Nix, who threw for 238 yards on the day. Tank Bigsby led all rushers with 129 yards and two touchdowns.

November 2, 2019- Auburn 20 Ole Miss 14

Story continues

Montgomery Advertiser

Bo Nix dominated the game through the air in Auburn’s 20-14 win over Ole Miss in 2019.

The sophomore quarterback threw for 340 yards, most of them went to Anthony Schwartz. Schwartz reeled in nine catches for 89 yards in the win.

The game was foreshadowing to the future as well. Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee faced Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn. The two are now at UCF.

October 20, 2018- Auburn 31 Ole Miss 16

Montgomery Advertiser

Auburn earned a huge win in Oxford thanks to a 21-point third quarter.

Anthony Schwartz scooped up a Boobie Whitlow fumble for a score, which was set up by a 54-yard rush. Malik Miller added two more touchdowns to allow Auburn to run away with the win.

Whitlow rushed for 170 yards while Jarrett Stidham threw for 215 yards and a touchdown.

October 7, 2017- Auburn 44 Ole Miss 23

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn used a first-half offensive explosion to earn their 5th win of the 2017 season.

The No. 12 Tigers led Ole Miss 35-3 at halftime behind three Kerryon Johnson touchdown runs. Jarrett Stidham also connected with Darius Slayton and Ryan Davis on two touchdown passes in the half.

Johnson rushed for a career-high 204 yards in the game, but he was far from being the only contributor. Auburn rushed for a total of 326 yards, and outgained Ole Miss 561-429.

October 29, 2016- Auburn 40 Ole Miss 29

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

As was the case for most of the season, Daniel Carlson played a role in Auburn’s win at Ole Miss.

Auburn and Ole Miss played a close game before Carlson kicked two late field goals in the 4th quarter, which created separation. Kerryon Johnson’s three-yard touchdown rush with 5:58 remaining in the game was the nail in the coffin.

Kam Pettway’s 236 rushing yards offset Chad Kelly’s 465-yard, three-touchdown day.

October 31, 2015- Ole Miss 27 Auburn 19

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss’ last win over Auburn happened thanks to a solid 3rd quarter.

Kicker Gary Wunderlich and receiver Derrick Jones gave the Rebels a 10-point 3rd quarter, which was the ultimate deciding factor.

Sean White had a solid day throwing the football, passing for 258 yards and a touchdown. But, it was Chad Kelly’s 381-yard day that put the Rebels in better position to win.

November 1, 2014- Auburn 35 Ole Miss 31

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

This was arguably one of the best games played between Auburn and Ole Miss.

These two teams were ranked No. 3 and No. 4 in the first-ever College Football Playoff ranking that was released just a few days prior, which brought extra pageantry into the game.

Ole Miss led 17-14 at halftime, Auburn grabbed two scores in the 3rd quarter to jump ahead 28-24, which set up an epic finish.

Both teams traded touchdowns early in the 4th quarter, with the deciding factor taking place at the 1:31 mark in the game. Ole Miss’ Bo Wallace connected with receiver Laquon Treadwell on a run-pass-option. Treadwell raced through the Auburn defense before being stopped near the goal line.

Before being ruled down, it was determined that Treadwell fumbled the football at the goal line. Cassanova McKinzy recovered the fumble in the end zone, which killed the Rebels’ drive, and solidified the Auburn win.

Ole Miss ended the season at No. 9 in the College Football Playoff poll, while Auburn dropped to No. 19.

October 5, 2013- Auburn 30 Ole Miss 22

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn’s “worst-to-first” campaign rolled through Ole Miss in 2013.

Auburn stayed in control due to a solid, all-around day by Nick Marshall. Marshall rushed for 140 yards and added 93 more through the air in Auburn’s win.

Auburn ended the season as SEC champions and competed in their second Bowl Championship Series National Championship game in four seasons.

October 13, 2012- Ole Miss 41 Auburn 20

Chuck Cook – USA TODAY Sports

Auburn played a solid first half in their last loss to Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium. Auburn and Ole Miss were tied at 17-17 going into the locker room but would go on to be outscored 20-3 over the final two quarters.

Tre Mason rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns in the game. Auburn finished the season 3-9, which resulted in the firing of head coach Gene Chizik.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire