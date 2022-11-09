The Last Ten: A look at Auburn Football’s recent history with Texas A&M

The next game in the wacky and strange series of Auburn vs. Texas A&M gets underway on Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Over the last ten seasons as SEC opponents, the Tigers and Aggies have played memorable, yet strange games. One interesting aspect of this new rivalry between SEC West foes is that the road team usually wins.

Since 2012, the road team has been victorious eight of ten times. Auburn won its first game at Jordan-Hare Stadium over Texas A&M in 2018, while Texas A&M secured its first win over Auburn at Kyle Field last season.

This season’s game has the makings to be just as peculiar, as both teams enter with identical 3-6 records, both are 1-5 against SEC competition, and both are currently riding five-game losing streaks.

Someone has to win, but who is going to earn the honor?

As you prepare to watch Auburn host Texas A&M on Saturday, here is a look back at the last ten meetings between these two squads.

November 6, 2021- Texas A&M 20 Auburn 3

This strange series experienced a first in 2021, the Texas A&M Aggies defeated Auburn on the turf at Kyle Field. It took the Aggies five tries, but they were able to finally get it done.

The offenses were held out of the end zone in this game, as they relied on kickers Seth Small and Anders Carlson to put points on the board. Carlson nailed his only field goal of the game with 9:16 remaining in the 3rd, while Small went 4-for-5 with a long of 47 yards.

Texas A&M found the endzone once thanks to a 24-yard fumble recovery from Michael Clemons early in the 4th quarter.

Texas A&M quarterback, and now current Auburn signal caller, [autotag]Zach Calzada[/autotag] completed 15-of-29 passes for 192 yards in the Aggie win.

Dec. 5, 2020- Texas A&M 31 Auburn 20

As has been the tradition in this series, the visiting Aggies won the 2020 game at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Behind Kellen Mond’s 196-yard, two-touchdown passing game, and a 120-yard rushing performance by Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M erased a 20-14 deficit by scoring 17 unanswered points in the 4th quarter.

Sept. 21, 2019- Auburn 28 Texas A&M 20

Texas A&M tried to erase a 21-3 deficit heading into the 4th quarter but ran out of time in 2019’s edition at Kyle Field. The Aggies outscored Auburn 17-3 in the final stanza, but a dominating first quarter by the Tigers saw them score 14 quick points, giving them an early advantage.

Kellen Mond threw for 335 yards for Texas A&M, but could not lead the Aggies to victory.

November 3, 2018- Auburn 28 Texas A&M 24

Auburn trailed Texas A&M, 24-14 in the late stages of the 4th quarter, but stormed back to score two unanswered touchdowns over the final five minutes of the game to secure the come-from-behind win at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn’s first home win over the Aggies in series history.

Chandler Cox’s one-yard rush with 5:14 remaining in the game trimmed the Texas A&M lead to 24-21. The deciding score came from the arm of Jarrett Stidham (who is from Texas, in case you were not aware) when he connected with Seth Williams from 11-yards out to put Auburn ahead with 1:41 to go in regulation.

Nov. 4, 2017- Auburn 42 Texas A&M 27

After a slow start to the game, Auburn scored 35 points over the 2nd and 3rd quarters to pull away and earn its seventh win of the 2017 season.

Jarrett Stidham passed for 184 yards and two touchdowns while Kerryon Johnson rushed for 145 yards and an additional score.

Sept. 17, 2016- Texas A&M 29 Auburn 16

Auburn could not build off the momentum of an early [autotag]Kam Pettway[/autotag] touchdown rush, ultimately falling to Texas A&M in 2016.

The Aggies trailed 7-3 at the end of the 1st, but would pull away on four field goals by kicker Daniel LaCamera. Oklahoma transfer Trevor Knight passed for 247 yards while running back Trayveon Williams rushed for 127 yards. 89 of those yards were recorded on a 4th quarter touchdown.

Nov. 7, 2015- Auburn 26 Texas A&M 10

Auburn played consistently in 2015’s win over Texas A&M.

Marcus Davis and Jovon Robinson scored two first-half touchdowns, they then turned the keys over to Daniel Carlson, who kicked four field goals in the 2nd half to preserve the win.

Robinson would end the night with 159 rushing yards, while Jeremy Johnson threw for 132 yards and a touchdown.

Nov. 8, 2014- Texas A&M 41 Auburn 38

Auburn recovered from two large deficits in 2014’s game, but two late fumbles kept Auburn from doing it a third time, which would have potentially given them the win.

A poor exchange between Nick Marshall and Cameron Artis-Payne on a read option resulted in the first fumble of the 4th quarter with 2:37 remaining in the game. The “nail in the coffin” was a miscommunication between center Reese Dismukes and Marshall. Dismukes snapped the ball as it appeared that Marshall was calling for an audible. Texas A&M recovered with 0:54 remaining in the game to end the comeback attempt.

Marshall passed for 219 yards while Artis-Payne recorded 221 rushing yards.

Oct. 19, 2013- Auburn 45 Texas A&M 41

“Here in the home of the 12th man, the Auburn Tigers have served notice to the College Football World that they are back.”

Those words were spoken by the late Rod Bramblett after Nick Marshall took a knee in the 4th quarter to solidify Auburn’s win over Texas A&M in 2013. After suffering a blowout loss at home to the Aggies and eventual Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel one year prior, the Tigers were able to get its revenge over the Aggies in what was a turning point of the season.

Auburn would go on to win the SEC Championship that season and play for a Bowl Championship Series National Championship.

Oct. 27, 2012- Texas A&M 63 Auburn 21

The 2012 season was one to forget for Auburn fans, and this game was the lowest point of that season.

Texas A&M, led by a relatively unknown quarterback at the time in Johnny Manziel, cruised to a 42-7 halftime time, and did not let up.

The Aggies outgained Auburn 671-335 in yardage in the blowout loss.

