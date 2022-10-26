The Last Ten: Auburn Football’s recent history with the Arkansas Razorbacks

The Auburn Tigers return to Jordan-Hare Stadium for the first time since Oct. 1 on Saturday when they welcome the Arkansas Razorbacks to town for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff.

Auburn holds a 19-11 overall record over Arkansas and has won six straight games, which is the longest streak for either team in the series. These two teams have played every season since the Razorbacks joined the SEC in 1992, and played just one previous time in the 1984 Liberty Bowl, a game that Auburn won, 21-15 in Memphis, Tenn.

Over the six-game stretch, Auburn has won nearly every game in convincing fashion. The only close game played between these two teams over the last six seasons took place at Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2020. Auburn won the game on a controversial call that appeared to be a fumble but instead was ruled an incomplete pass as the result of Auburn quarterback Bo Nix spiking the football to stop the clock. The call bounced Auburn’s way and allowed Anders Carlson to kick a game-winning field goal with 0:08 seconds remaining in the contest.

Here is a look back at Auburn Football’s recent history with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

October 16, 2021- Auburn 38 Arkansas 23

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Auburn Tigers used a strong second half to pull away and earn the win over Arkansas in 2021.

The Razorbacks took their first lead of the game with 12:30 remaining in the 3rd quarter, 17-14. Five minutes later, Auburn’s Marcus Harris recovered a fumble in the end zone to put Auburn back in front, 21-17.

From that point forward, Auburn would outscore Arkansas 17-7 to secure their sixth straight win in the series.

October 10, 2020- Auburn 30 Arkansas 28

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Over the last six seasons, Auburn has beaten Arkansas multiple times by multiple scores. The 2020 game was by far the closest in the stretch, and the most controversial.

Arkansas held a 28-27 in the final minute of the contest. In an effort to stop the clock and set up a field goal attempt for [autotag]Anders Carlson[/autotag], Auburn quarterback [autotag]Bo Nix[/autotag] spiked the football. However, he appeared to fumble the snap. Once he recovered the football, he then threw the football into the ground behind the line of scrimmage.

The pass was ruled incomplete, which allowed Carlson to kick the winning field goal with 0:08 remaining in the game to seal the win.

The game was seen as a revenge game of sorts, as former Arkansas head coach [autotag]Chad Morris[/autotag] was offensive coordinator for Auburn in this game, and beat Arkansas in his first game against the program that fired him just one year prior.

October 19, 2019- Auburn 51 Arkansas 10

The Montgomery Advertiser

Gus Malzahn poured salt into the wound of his friend, Chad Morris, in his final game against Auburn.

The Tigers jumped out to a 17-0 first half lead, and outscored the Razorbacks 34-10 in the second half to grab the win.

Bo Nix threw for 176 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Seth Williams was on the receiving end of two of those passes.

September 22, 2018- Auburn 34 Arkansas 3

Michael Chang/Getty Images

[autotag]Boobie Whitlow[/autotag] did not do much damage on the ground, but he was able to make the most of his carries in a stat line that means the most, touchdowns.

In Auburn’s win over Arkansas in 2018, Whitlow scored two rushing touchdowns while [autotag]Jarrett Stidham[/autotag] rushed for an additional score. [autotag]Noah Igbinoghene[/autotag] broke the game open in the 3rd quarter with a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and [autotag]Anders Carlson[/autotag] added two field goals.

October 21, 2017- Auburn 52 Arkansas 20

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

In true Auburn fashion, their contribution to the scoreboard came from running the football.

[autotag]Kam Pettway[/autotag], [autotag]Kerryon Johnson[/autotag], and Jarrett Stidham combined to score five rushing touchdowns in the win, with Pettway scoring three of those.

[autotag]Malik Willis[/autotag] also contributed to the win by tossing a touchdown pass to [autotag]Darius Slayton[/autotag], who ended the day with 146 yards receiving.

October 22, 2016- Auburn 56 Arkansas 3

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Auburn did not have success throwing the football, so many players had to use their legs to blow out Arkansas in 2016.

Pettway rushed for 192 yards and two scores in the game. [autotag]Eli Stove[/autotag], [autotag]Kam Martin[/autotag], [autotag]Stanton Truitt[/autotag], and [autotag]Sean White[/autotag] each rushed for over 60 yards in a game that Auburn posted 543 yards rushing.

October 24, 2015- Arkansas 54 Auburn 46 (4OT)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Daniel Carlson[/autotag] kicked a 41-yard field goal with 0:04 remaining in the 4th quarter to tie the game at 24-24 and send the game to overtime.

Each team traded touchdowns through the first three overtime periods, but a 25-yard pass from Arkansas’ Brandon Allen to Drew Morgan on the first play of the 4th overtime lifted Arkansas to the win.

The win in 2015 is the last time that Arkansas has beaten Auburn.

August 30, 2014- Auburn 45 Arkansas 21

Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

The 2014 game was… odd to say the least.

In a game that is usually played in the middle of October, the Tigers and Razorbacks opened the season at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn continued its momentum from the surprising 2013 season by knocking off Arkansas.

Quarterback [autotag]Jeremy Johnson[/autotag] filled in nicely for [autotag]Nick Marshall[/autotag], who was suspended for the first half, by throwing for 243 yards and two touchdowns.

November 2, 2013- Auburn 35 Arkansas 17

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Auburn played consistently well in the 2013 game, scoring at least one touchdown in every quarter.

Tre Mason rushed for 168 yards and four touchdowns in the game, which gave Auburn their eighth win of the season. The Tigers would go on to win the SEC and play for the BCS National Championship.

October 6, 2012- Arkansas 24 Auburn 7

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas used a 14-point 4th quarter to grab the win over a struggling Auburn team in 2012.

The Razorbacks led 10-0 at halftime, and Auburn cut the lead to 10-7 in the 3rd quarter on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Clint Moseley to Emory Blake. Arkansas would then score two touchdowns in the 4th to pull away.

