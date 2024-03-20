Last team in? Colorado State basketball team makes statement to NCAA Tournament committee

DAYTON, Ohio — This was a virtual middle finger game.

Sure, no one would use quite the harsh words that gesture is associated with, but the Colorado State men's basketball team played Tuesday like it had a point to prove at Dayton Arena.

The Rams felt disrespected by an NCAA Tournament committee who, apparently, didn't watch basketball in November and December.

CSU, as one team member told me after Tuesday's First Four game, wanted to play in a way that hit the committee in the face.

Consider the committee and Virginia down for the count.

CSU was the last at-large team placed in the NCAA Tournament and sent to Dayton as a No. 10 seed playing a First Four game against Virginia.

The Rams bashed Virginia 67-42, not only proving themselves right, but also laying down a marker of success for the Mountain West.

The committee did put six MW teams in, but most seeded lower than all experts expected. CSU was 2-1 in Quad 1 games and 2-0 in Quad 2 games in nonconference play.

CSU blasted Creighton (a No. 3 seed in the NCAA's eyes) by 21. CSU beat NCAA Tournament team Colorado, plus high-major foes Boston College and Washington.

But the NCAA Tournament committee said the MW didn't have any notable comparables in nonconference play. Nah, they just weren't watching.

"We definitely took it a little personal. We felt like we were better than the seed we got, but we were super grateful to be a part of the tournament," said CSU's Nique Clifford, who starred on Tuesday.

The Rams, publicly, have been diplomatic at the seeding. They've chosen to celebrate the opportunity to be in the NCAA Tournament. But make no doubt, they're seething and feel largely disrespected.

CSU played Tuesday like that team that rolled Creighton. They smothered Virginia and its inept offense and bullied the Hoos inside.

The committee did CSU a favor, in a way. The Rams played tight too often in conference play as the weight of expectation grew after the stellar nonconference.

The committee redirected energy and gave CSU nothing to lose. Now, they'll try to do it to Texas in the first round on Thursday (tip at 4:50 p.m. MT/6:50 p.m. ET) in Charlotte.

And in doing that, the Rams came in with swagger. A "F-it" mentality in the best way.

CSU's game made a statement:

Hey, NCAA Tournament committee, did you see that one?

Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Last team in? Colorado State basketball team makes sure NCAA Tournament committee sees this one