With Labor Day Weekend almost in the rear-view mirror, I am excited to announce that we’ve officially endured our last Sunday without football for the next 24 weeks. The weekend before Thursday Night Football kicks off is typically slow, but we still have some interesting news items to dissect. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Odell Beckham Expected To Play Week 1

The Browns have taken it slow with Odell Beckham’s recovery from his ACL tear. Beckham hasn’t played a snap this preseason, however, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that he’s expected to start Week 1 against the Chiefs. Per Cabot, Beckham “looks great in practice, and shows no signs of wear and tear from his November surgery.” Additionally, Beckham appears to be back to his normal self in practice.

Given that the Browns have several capable backup wide receivers in Donovan Peoples-Jones, Rashard Higgins, and Anthony Schwartz, Cabot doesn’t think that Beckham will play over 80% of the snaps in Week 1. Neither of the aforementioned backups are viable starting options outside of the deepest of leagues given the Browns’ run-heavy offensive approach. However, if Beckham is fully healthy to start the year, he appears to be a strong value given his current ADP.

Ryan Tannehill Activated From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Tannehill was one of many Titans players who tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Tannehill has successfully tested negative for the virus twice and subsequently been added back to the Titans’ active roster. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Tannehill is “on track” to start Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals. The Titans-Cardinals matchup has one of the highest totals of the slate (52), and Tannehill makes for a viable Week 1 starting option.

Additionally, RB Jeremy McNichols was activated from the reserve list as well. Last season McNichols served as Derrick Henry’s backup and totaled only 43.9 PPR points despite playing in all 16 games. Although the Titans placed Darrynton Evans on IR (eligible to return after three weeks), it’s quite unlikely that McNichols is a high upside stash.

Jeremy McNichols 2020

I would personally stash Evans in leagues with IR options and search for higher upside backup running backs elsewhere.

Dallas Cowboys Offensive Line Woes

Mike McCarthy noted that the Cowboys’ All-Pro RG Zack Martin tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the game this Thursday. Backup OL Brandon Knight was ruled a close contact and will miss the Cowboys-Buccaneers game as well. The Cowboys’ offensive line was already looking shaky with RT La’el Collins questionable with a neck injury and Josh Ball on injured reserve. Losing key starters on the offensive line and facing off against a fearsome rush defense should lower Ezekiel Elliott’s floor for Week 1. However, Elliott should see a healthy workload on Thursday night, and it is very difficult to bench a player with his upside.

Quick Hits

1. Giovani Bernard returns to practice after missing the last few weeks with a high ankle sprain. It sounds like Bernard is expected to suit up Thursday night. The Buccaneers used Bernard on every third-down snap with the starters this preseason. Hopefully, Bernard picks up where he left off a few weeks ago.

2. Lions GM Brad Holmes was quite complimentary about seventh-round rookie RB Jermar Jefferson. Holmes noted that Jefferson had “improved to the point where it’s like, the pass protection got better, what he’s supposed to do got better, he’s got natural vision, but to see it come in practices and games makes you feel good about the position.” Jefferson makes for an intriguing dart throw addition, especially given D’Andre Swift’s murky availability for the Lions’ Week 1 matchup against the 49ers.

3. Speaking of the 49ers, NBC’s Matt Maiocco reports WR Jalen Hurd could be inactive in Week 1 against the Lions. Hurd has looked good in practice and the preseason, but the 49ers might opt to take it slow with him. Hurd has missed the past two seasons with injuries and has yet to play a single regular-season snap. WR Jauan Jennings could potentially be the fifth wide receiver to suit up against Detroit, per Maiocco. It’s highly unlikely that any of the 49ers’ auxiliary pass-catchers provide any value this season, barring injury to George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, or Deebo Samuel.