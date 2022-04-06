Last-second visit to Eugene has Oregon in the hunt for late flip of 5-star recruit Josh Conerly

When it comes to the recruitment of five-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly, the top unsigned offensive player in the 2022 class, all signs point toward the USC Trojans being the eventual landing spot of the elite lineman from Washington.

However, a late development has the Oregon Ducks popping up as a potential spoiler for the Trojans when Conerly announces his commitment on Friday, April 8.

According to 247Sports Brandon Huffman, Conerly took an unofficial visit to see Dan Lanning and the Ducks this weekend, which raises a few eyebrows heading into the final days of his recruitment.

One major Pac-12 contender is Oregon, which hosted Conerly for his fourth official visit, hosting him in mid-March. Reports started to surface on Sunday that Conerly took a last-minute unofficial visit to Eugene, and we confirmed with sources close to the recruitment that Conerly was in fact in Eugene this past weekend. The Ducks weren’t even going to be in Conerly’s top five when he was set to release it on New Year’s Day but he delayed the release till the day of All-American Bowl registration and did a top six, that included the Ducks. That gave new head coach Dan Lanning and new offensive line coach Adrian Klemm a chance to work on Conerly and get the Ducks back squarely in the mix. The fact that he visited this past weekend is certainly a big storyline added to the mix.

We will see if the last-minute trip to Eugene was enough to sway Conerly’s decision away from the Trojans, but it was at least enough to get the attention of some recruiting experts across the nation.

