Last second touchdown lifts Ohio State over Notre Dame

The Ohio State football team traveled to South Bend to take on Notre Dame in one of the most anticipated college football games of the year. The game sure lived up to the hype as the game all came down to one final play.

Down four with just three seconds left on the clock, running back Chip Trayanum got the ball, plunged forward, and stretched the ball over the goal line by a matter of inches to give the Buckeyes a thrilling last-second victory, 17-14.

The final minutes were drama induced. Ohio State got the ball with 1:26 left on their own 35-yard line. The Buckeyes drove down to set up the goal line situation with multiple big throws from Kyle McCord after being criticized heavily on social media during the game.

Take that.

On a third down and 10 early in the drive Emeka Egbuka ran a nasty route to separation over the middle for 23-yard completion. The Buckeyes also completed a fourth down on the drive when McCord hit Julian Fleming over the middle to extend the game.

McCord’s biggest throw of the game winning drive was another strike to Emeka Egbuka on a 3rd and 19 with 15 seconds left for a first down to the one-yard line. The offense struggled at times in this game but executed with the game on the line to earn the victory.

The Buckeyes defense deserves an enormous amount of credit for this game as they held a Notre Dame offense that has put up 40+ points in each of their first four games scoreless in the first half and to just 14 points on the night.

The unit has had three strong performances against weaker opponents, but tonight show they can hold up against high caliber opponents as well.

This is a massive win for the Buckeyes as they not only add a top ten road victory to their resume but also gain confidence moving forward this season with the toughness and resiliency they showed in tonight’s thrilling game.

On to the next one now which includes an off week next Saturday with everything still in play.

