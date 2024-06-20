Last-second Luka Jovic equaliser for Serbia denies Slovenia victory

Luka Jovic scored the latest of late equalisers for Serbia - Michaela Stache/Reuters

On a day of high emotion in Serbian football, their national team started the day threatening to pull out of the European Championship, then looked certain to be heading out of it anyway, before rescuing themselves with the final touch of the ball in a wild match against Slovenia.

All in an afternoon’s work for the Serbians, it seems. Although there might be repercussions for the team that go beyond this remarkable day. Their fans caused trouble in the second half here in Munich, pelting the Slovenia players with bottles in the second half and then throwing flares onto the pitch.

One of those flares was even lit before the equaliser had been converted, in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Perhaps the Serbian supporters could sense what was coming. More likely is that they thought they had better use the pyrotechnic while they could — despite repeated warnings before the match that such fireworks would not be permitted.

A few hours before kickoff, Serbia had threatened to quit the tournament after accusing Croatia and Albania fans of chanting “Kill, kill, kill the Serb” in Hamburg on Wednesday. When the decisive goal arrived from the head of Luka Jovic, though, not one person in Serbian red was thinking about going home. It was a goal that kept their journey alive, and they luxuriated in it.

For Slovenia, it represented the most sickening of setbacks. Seconds from victory, they had once again shown themselves to be an organised, disciplined and talented team. Now they must face England, the strongest team in the group, with only two points on the table.

Luka Jovic’s late equaliser denies Slovenia: As it happened

04:36 PM BST

FT verdict

04:16 PM BST

Missed chances

Aleksandar Mitrovic wasted a few really good chances during the game, although Jan Oblak was on hand to deny him with a couple of crucial saves.

04:14 PM BST

Serbia stay alive for another day, just...

Serbia just about avoided a second straight defeat - Fabrice Coffrini/Getty Images

04:13 PM BST

Man-of-the-match is...

04:10 PM BST

Late, late equaliser

Slovenia thought they were about to get across the line, only to be denied by Luka Jovic’s last-second equaliser:

INCREDIBLE SCENES! 👀



04:09 PM BST

Slovenia take the lead

On the 70-minute mark, Slovenia took the lead through right-back Zan Karnicnik:

The perfect delivery from Elsnik ⤴



04:08 PM BST

Match summary

Let us go back to the two crucial moments in the game...

04:07 PM BST

Over in Frankfurt

England have named an unchanged line-up for their game against Denmark, which kicks off at 17.00 BST. If you want to follow all the build-up, you can go over to our live blog right here.

03:54 PM BST

Full-time

That was the final act of the game and Serbia escape with a point. Despair for Slovenia.

03:53 PM BST

GOAL! Jovic equalises at the death

Serbia are level in the dying embers of the game. They are given a late corner and Jovic heads it into the bottom corner. Heartbreak for Slovenia, Serbia keep their hopes alive.

Heartbreak for Slovenia - Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

03:52 PM BST

90+4 mins: Slovenia 1 Serbia 0

Gacinovic is the latest Serbia player to be booked.

Unfortunately plenty of plastic cups are being thrown onto the pitch by the Serbian fans at the end where Slovenia are defending.

03:51 PM BST

90+3 mins: Slovenia 1 Serbia 0

Serbia are having all the possession but time is running out. They do not even look like scoring here.

03:50 PM BST

90+2 mins: Slovenia 1 Serbia 0

Jovic, not long after being booked, attempts an acrobatic effort but ends up being penalised.

03:48 PM BST

90 mins: Slovenia 1 Serbia 0

There are five added minutes.

Slovenia change:

ON Brekalo

OFF Elsnik

03:46 PM BST

89 mins: Slovenia 1 Serbia 0

It is tense in Munich as we approach the 90-minute mark. This current scoreline has huge ramifications for both sides.

03:44 PM BST

86 mins: Slovenia 1 Serbia 0

The corner is sent in and Oblak punches it to the edge of the box. The shot is fired back in by Ilic but it is blocked.

03:43 PM BST

85 mins: Slovenia 1 Serbia 0

Birmancevic is fouled on the left-hand side and this is a good chance for Serbia to whip it into the box.

It is sent in and Oblak, rather unconvincingly, gets a hand on it but it ends up going behind for a corner. The delivery is sent in but it goes behind for another corner...

03:41 PM BST

83 mins: Slovenia 1 Serbia 0

Samardzic has only just come on and he comes close to getting Serbia level. He dribbles across the box and eventually gets his shot away. He drags it slightly too much and the chance goes begging.

03:39 PM BST

82 mins: Slovenia 1 Serbia 0

Double Serbia change:

ON Birmancevic, Samardzic

OFF Zivkovic, Tadic

03:38 PM BST

80 mins: Slovenia 1 Serbia 0

The goalscorer Karnicnik is full of confidence and tries to find the far corner, but his shot goes narrowly wide.

Time is running out for Serbia as we head into the final 10 minutes. As it stands they are facing two straight defeats to start the tournament.

03:34 PM BST

75 mins: Slovenia 1 Serbia 0

Tadic finds Milinković-Savić, whose header goes wide. Serbia appeal for a corner and the replays show it should have been but a goal-kick is given.

Slovenia double change:

ON Verbic, Vipotnik

OFF Sesko, Stojanovic

03:32 PM BST

74 mins: Slovenia 1 Serbia 0

Serbia have a free-kick in a central position, around 25 yards out. Their captain Tadic will take...

03:29 PM BST

72 mins: Slovenia 1 Serbia 0

Mitrovic hits the bar! We were wondering how Serbia would respond and they are nearly immediately level. Mitrovic volleys a cross first time and it comes crashing back off the bar. How has Mitrovic not scored today?

03:27 PM BST

GOAL! Slovenia take the lead

Finally the breakthrough and it is Slovenia who get it. The cross is sent in from the left by Elsnik and Karnicnik is on hand to tap it home at the far stick. 1-0 and the Slovenian fans are sent into a state of delirium.

Fabulous goal! Half of the Allianz Arena is bouncing. It’s a big ground, this, and it’s rocking.

Zan Karnicnik started the move near his own corner flag, winning the ball deep in his own half, and just kept running. The Serbian defenders were so worried about the two strikers that they forgot about the right-back at the back post.

Karnicnik has then just prevented a certain goal by deflecting Mitrovic’s close-range effort onto the bar. What a few minutes for him.

03:25 PM BST

67 mins: Slovenia 0 Serbia 0

Stojanovic goes down on the right-hand side of the box after contact with Pavlovic but the referee is having none of it. Stojanovic looks perplexed but no penalty is coming his way.

03:23 PM BST

65 mins: Slovenia 0 Serbia 0

Mitrovic volleys one from the edge of the box but he cannot keep his effort down and it goes flying over the bar.

03:21 PM BST

64 mins: Slovenia 0 Serbia 0

Double change for Serbia:

ON Jovic, Milinkovic-Savic

OFF Vlahovic, Lukic

One change for Slovenia:

ON Stankovic

OFF Mlakar

03:19 PM BST

62 mins: Slovenia 0 Serbia 0

As against England, Serbia took their time to warm up today. They produced a truly dreadful start to this game, but now they are the better team in Munich.

Slovenia will be thankful for the brilliance of Jan Oblak in goal. There is a reason the Atletico Madrid is regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers in the world, and he demonstrated all of his shot-stopping ability when denying Mitrovic shortly after the break.

Serbia are learning what Denmark realised earlier in the tournament: Slovenia are a tough nut to crack.

03:17 PM BST

59 mins: Slovenia 0 Serbia 0

Sesko comes close to giving Slovenia the lead. He cuts onto his right foot and curls one from around 25 yards out. Rajkovic gets his hand to do it to tip it over the bar for a Slovenia corner. They try a fancy routine but Serbia manage to clear their lines.

Still goalless in Munich despite plenty of efforts - Michaela Stache/Reuters

03:12 PM BST

54 mins: Slovenia 0 Serbia 0

Fulham midfielder Lukic is booked for a body-check on Stojnovic.

03:09 PM BST

50 mins: Slovenia 0 Serbia 0

Very nearly an own goal by Bijol. Gacinovic, who only came on at half-time, sends in a dangerous cross the left and Bijol swings his foot towards it. He slices his attempted clearance and it nearly ends up in his own net but goes just past the far post.

Moments later Tadic sends in a dangerous cross, which finds Mitrovic. His header takes a deflection and goes behind for another Serbia corner.

Slovenia were the better side in the first half but Serbia have certainly started the second half more brightly.

03:05 PM BST

47 mins: Slovenia 0 Serbia 0

Big chance for Mitrovic right at the start of the second half. He plays a one-two with Tadic and drives into the box. He tries to lift it over Oblak but the Atletico keeper is quick off his line and makes the save to deny the former Fulham striker. Mitrovic has now had a couple of big chances in this game.

Oblak denies Mitrovic again - Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

03:03 PM BST

Second half

We are back under way in Munich. It remains goalless but still 45 minutes ahead so hopefully we will see goals in this second half.

Serbia have made a change at the break:

ON Gacinovic

OFF Mladenovic

02:57 PM BST

Stat

Slovenia 0-0 Serbia HT



02:57 PM BST

Group C standings

Ahead of England’s match against Denmark at 17.00 BST, which you can follow all the build-up to here, as it stands England would remain top, one point above Slovenia.

02:48 PM BST

HT verdict

I can’t shake the feeling that Slovenia might live to regret their missed chances in this first half... they have had four good opportunities now, but the momentum of the game is beginning to swing away from them. After a dreadful start, Serbia are creating chances of their own. The match is coming alive.

02:46 PM BST

Half-time

There is the whistle and we are all square at the break in Munich.

02:46 PM BST

45 mins: Slovenia 0 Serbia 0

We have one added minute and Serbia have a late corner. After the corner is taken short, Mitrovic is found at the far post but his header goes wide. That should be it for the first half.

02:44 PM BST

43 mins: Slovenia 0 Serbia 0

It is end-to-end at the moment. At one end Lukic has a shot blocked and then Slovenia race up the other end and have a corner of their own.

The delivery is sent in by Gnezda Cerin but it is punched away.

02:42 PM BST

41 mins: Slovenia 0 Serbia 0

Big chance for Serbia. Mitrovic has a great chance to give Serbia the lead. Zivkovic sends in a cross from the right all the way to the far post, where Mitrovic is too strong for his marker. Oblak though is quick to get out and make the save to deny Serbia.

It looks like it would have been ruled out anyway as Zivkovic was offside before he sent the cross in.

Serbia come close - Gokhan Balci/Getty Images

02:39 PM BST

39 mins: Slovenia 0 Serbia 0

Serbia have a free-kick in a central position around 25 yards which Vlahovic takes, but he hits it straight into the wall.

02:38 PM BST

37 mins: Slovenia 0 Serbia 0

Slovenia hit the post. Elsnik gets a little lucky that a failed one-two comes straight back to him. He goes past a defender and then hits a powerful shot, which comes back off the post.

Then it comes to Sesko, who tries to curl one into the top corner but misses the target.

Back off the post - Michaela Stache/Reuters

02:32 PM BST

31 mins: Slovenia 0 Serbia 0

Not long after Vlahovic wants a free-kick just outside the box, Serbia have a corner. Tadic whips in a great delivery and it comes to the far post. Mitrovic stoops down to get his head on it but it loops over the bar. There were appeals for handball but those were waved away.

Mitrovic comes close for Serbia - Miguel Medina/Getty Images

02:28 PM BST

27 mins: Slovenia 0 Serbia 0

Chance for Serbia and their best and only chance so far. Ilic sends in a cross from the left and Vlahovic does well to stoop down to get his head on it. It is a decent effort but straight at Oblak and a goalkeeper of that calibre will not let that in.

02:25 PM BST

25 mins: Slovenia 0 Serbia 0

We have the first yellow card of the game and it goes to Serbia. Mladenovic goes sliding in on Karnicnik and the referee is left in no doubt.

Serbia receive the first yellow of the game - Clive Mason/Getty Images

02:24 PM BST

24 mins: Slovenia 0 Serbia 0

Slovenia are the better team here, dominating the ball and creating the only clear chances so far. Serbia are really struggling to get a foothold in the game and their front three appear totally undecided on how to press. What should their shape be? Who should be marking who? I get the impression that they don’t really know.

02:23 PM BST

23 mins: Slovenia 0 Serbia 0

Slovenia have a corner on the left, which will be taken by Gnezda Cerin. They take it short and eventually Janza sends it in but the delivery is too loopy and it is an easy catch for Rajkovic.

02:20 PM BST

19 mins: Slovenia 0 Serbia 0

Janza, Slovenia’s goalscorer in their opening game, sends in a dangerous cross from the left which just evades his teammates in the centre. Rajkovic just got his fingertips to it to push it away from goal.

02:13 PM BST

13 mins: Slovenia 0 Serbia 0

The ball is played over the top of the Serbian defence and they do not deal with it with any conviction. In the end Rajkovic just about snaffles it but that was a nervy moment for Serbia.

02:08 PM BST

8 mins: Slovenia 0 Serbia 0

First big chance of the match and it falls Slovenia’s way. Sesko’s cushioned header just outside the box finds Mlakar, who drives into the box and shoots powerfully towards goal. Rajkovic is on hand to make the save to deny Slovenia.

Slovenia have had the better of the early chances so far - Clive Mason/Getty Images

02:04 PM BST

4 mins: Slovenia 0 Serbia 0

Gnezda Cerin has the first effort of the match. Serbia lose possession in their own half and Gnezda Cerin shoots from distance but it is straight at Rajkovic.

Slovenia have the first effort of the match - Clive Mason/Getty Images

02:03 PM BST

3 mins: Slovenia 0 Serbia 0

It is certainly noisy in Munich this afternoon. Plenty of hissing when Slovenia have possession.

02:00 PM BST

Kick-off

We are under way in Munich.

01:54 PM BST

Anthem time

Both sides have emerged from the tunnel in Munich and it is time for the national anthems.

Munich is ready for Slovenia vs Serbia - Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

01:50 PM BST

Reminder of the team news

Serbia: Rajkovic; Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Ilic, Lukic, Mladenovic; Tadic; Vlahovic, Mitrovic.

Substitutes: Stojic, Maksimovic, Gudelj, Jovic, Kostic, Petrovic, Babic, Mijailovic, Ratkov, Samardzic, S Milinkovic-Savic, Gacinovic, V Milinkovic-Savic, Spajic, Birmancevic.

Slovenia: Oblak; Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Janza; Stojanovic, Cerin, Elsnik, Mlakar; Sporar, Sesko.

Substitutes: Balkovec, Blazic, Stankovic, Verbic, Lovric, Belec, Kurtic, Horvat, Vekic, Vipotnik, Celar, Brekalo, Zugelj, Zeljkovic, Ilicic.

01:47 PM BST

How will this game pan out?

01:44 PM BST

Tadic into the Serbia starting XI

01:42 PM BST

Slovenia getting ready

Slovenia are looking to build on the point they picked up in their opening match against Denmark - Leonhard Simon/Reuters

01:37 PM BST

Battle of the strikers

Slovenia have more points on the board than Serbia after the first round of matches but this feels more like a must-win game for them than it does for Aleksandar Mitrovic and the boys in red. With England to come in their final group game, you would think this is Slovenia’s best chance of winning a match. (Or is that English arrogance speaking?)

Serbia, meanwhile, face Denmark in their final group game. They really cannot lose this one, but a draw might not be disastrous for Dragan Stojkovic’s team.

Away from the permutations, this should be a fun battle of the big strikers. Both teams play with two centre-forwards and all four of those players are powerful units. For Serbia it is Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic. For Slovenia it is Andraz Sporar and Benjamin Sesko, the supremely talented 21-year-old.

Sesko twice went close to scoring sensational long-range efforts against Denmark. Perhaps he will have more luck today.

01:34 PM BST

Serbia warming up

Dusan Tadic is into the Serbia starting XI this afternoon - Clive Mason/Getty Images

Will Serbia bounce back from their defeat to England? - Michaela Stache/Reuters

01:30 PM BST

State of Group C

Two matches in Group C today...



🇸🇮🆚🇷🇸

01:26 PM BST

Team guide: Serbia

Who is the star player?

Aleksandar Mitrovic. The goals have still continued despite swapping the Premier League for the Saudi Pro League and he will be expected to deliver for his country this summer. With 39 goals in 43 matches for club and country this season, you would not bet against him.

How do they play?

Serbia play in a 3-4-2-1 formation with Mitrovic the focal point in attack and Dusan Tadic and Fulham’s Sasa Lukic just in behind. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic brings the physicality from midfield with the pace coming from Filip Kostic in a make-shift wing-back position.

Chances of victory

Their chances of getting out of the group will depend on their final match against Denmark and with them falling short on the biggest stage in their recent history, it could be more of the same. Group stage.

01:20 PM BST

Team guide: Slovenia

Who is the star player?

Having already caught the attention of Premier League sides, including Arsenal, with his performances for RB Leipzig, all eyes will be on how far striker Benjamin Sesko, 20, can carry Slovenia after scoring five goals in nine matches during qualifying.

How do they play?

Throughout qualifying Slovenia fielded a standard 4-4-2 formation with target-man Andraz Sporar complimenting Sesko’s raw pace and direct style. Expect them to be strong on the counter and successful in a low block.

Chances of victory

After finishing only second to Denmark on head-to-head in qualifying, Kek will fancy his side’s chances of escaping the group but Serbia’s attack should be enough to see them finish last. Group stage.

01:15 PM BST

Fancy a flutter?

Betting on the game? Take a look at these Euros betting offers and free bets.

01:10 PM BST

Serbia threaten to quit

Ahead of today’s game, the Head of the Serbian FA has said his team will refuse to remain at the tournament unless the Croatian and Albanian FAs are punished after accusing the Croatia and Albania fans of chanting “Kill, kill, kill the Serb” in Hamburg yesterday.

01:03 PM BST

Team news

12:59 PM BST

Match preview

Good afternoon and welcome to our live blog from day seven at Euro 2024. Munich is the stage as Slovenia take on Serbia in the second round of group-stage games in Group C.

Serbia were beaten 1-0 by England in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday night. Slovenia manager Dragan Stojkovic believes his side showed too much respect to England on Sunday.

“Against England we started playing with too much respect for them, like they came from another planet. It should not be like that. We played better against them later in the match and that’s how we’ll play against Slovenia.”

Slovenia fell behind to Denmark but equalised through Erik Janza with just over ten minutes to go to take a point from their opening game. With four of the third-placed teams going through into the knockout stages, every point is vital and the door is open. RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, who has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs, will lead the line for Slovenia, with Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak another key figure for them.

How will come out on top in Munich? - Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Slovenia are looking to build on the point against Denmark and manager Matjaz Kek is hoping his side can show what they are made of against Serbia this afternoon.

“This team will grow from minute to minute in these surroundings. It’s too optimistic to expect too much from this team, bigger teams have failed. We all want to achieve a positive result and we want to prove tomorrow that we deserve to be here, that we qualified for Germany on merit.”

Six of the previous eight matches between Slovenia and Serbia in all competitions have ended in a draw, with each side winning once apiece in the other two matches. The two sides last met in the Uefa Nations League, in June 2022, with Serbia winning 4-1 in Belgrade before a 2-2 draw in Ljubljana a week later.

Team news to follow shortly.

