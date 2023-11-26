Last-second field goal lifts St. Bonaventure to CIF-SS Division 3 football title

"We're back!"

Reverberating from the head coach to the crowd chanting throughout Larrabee Stadium, the St. Bonaventure football program found the way back to its championship ways of the past..

Koen Glover rushed for 149 yards — 86 in a monster third quarter — and three touchdowns and George Mann kicked a game-winning 26-yard field goal with 16 seconds left as St. Bonaventure defeated Warren, 24-21, Friday night to win the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 title.

The championship was the program's 11th in 12 tries and first since winning the 2008 Northern Division title over Moorpark.

The season isn't over. St. Bonaventure (11-3) will await Sunday's announcement of its state regional playoff game.

"We're back," proclaimed St. Bonaventure coach Joe Goyeneche after accepting the championship plaque from Moorpark High athletic director Rob Dearborn, a member of the section's executive committee.

"I've been waiting to say that for four years."

Wanting to live up to the program's blue-chip running backs of the past, Glover carried a huge load on his shoulders.

Warren scored on its first possession of the second half for a 14-7 lead.

That's when Glover went to work.

Glover accounted for 54 of St. Bonaventure's 56 yards on its ensuing drive. Glover's 19-yard TD with 6:12 left in the third quarter tied the game.

St. Bonaventure's Koen Glover breaks free from Warren's Noah Saldana to score a touchdown during the third quarter of the Seraphs' 24-21 win in the CIF-SS Division 3 championship game on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Ventura High School's Larrabee Stadium.

"I felt like I had to step it up for this game," said Glover. "There were high expectations. Bonnie has had so many great running backs like Lorenzo Booker, Whitney Lewis and Darrell Scott.

"Everybody knows that our bread and butter is running the ball. That's what we intended on doing."

Warren gambled with a fake punt on its next possession, but Jaden Few tackled the ball carrier for a 6-yard loss.

Glover went back to work.

His 24-yard run brought St. Bonaventure to inside the Warren 10. Three plays later, Glover scored on a 2-yard run for a 21-14 lead.

"He is a dude," said St. Bonaventure offensive lineman Jack Sloniker. "He runs face-down and hard-nosed football. You can't ask anything more from a running back."

Sloniker helped Glover, swarmed with would-be tacklers, pick up extra yardage with a helpful push from behind.

"I messed up, but I saw Koen was still up," said Sloniker. "So I got under there and gave him a push. Extra work on the sled this week helped."

St. Bonaventure's lead lasted all of three plays.

St. Bonaventure head coach Joe Goyeneche and Principal Christina Castro hold up the championship plaque after the Seraphs defeated Warren 24-21 in the CIF-SS Division 3 championship game on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Ventura High School's Larrabee Stadium.

Backed up to its own 1-yard line after a perfect kickoff, Warren quarterback Madden Iamaleava connected with Jordan Ross for a 99-yard touchdown pass to tie the game 37 seconds into the fourth quarter.

After three-and-outs by each team, there was 7:17 left in the game.

Time for St. Bonaventure to begin its game-deciding drive.

Jeremiah Barrios made two crucial plays. On third-and-four, he caught a 15-yard pass from Anthony Wolter. After runs of 11 and 2 yards by Glover, Barrios' 9-yard reception brought St. Bonaventure to the Warren 20. Milking the clock on each play, St. Bonaventure edged its way inside the 10, eventually setting up Mann's game-winning field goal.

St. Bonaventure kicker George Mann hits the game-winning field goal with 16 seconds left in the game as the Seraphs beat Warren 24-21 in the CIF-SS Division 3 championship game on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Ventura High School's Larrabee Stadium.

Wolter completed 17 of 29 passes for 133 yards.

"I was glad the team trusted me," said Mann of his winning kick. "I have never felt anything close to that pressure ever."

Warren had one last chance. After moving to its own 35 with 10.4 seconds left. A Hail Mary pass was intercepted at the St. Bonaventure 2-yard line.

Speaking of turnovers, neither team could avoid them in the first half.

Five in all.

Barrios and Max Peters intercepted passes for St. Bonaventure. Dylan Dunst recovered a St. Bonaventure kickoff at the Warren 21. The scoring opportunity was lost when a Wolter pass was intercepted.

It had pick-6 written all over the interception with a wide-open field ahead of the Warren defensive back. Unfortunately for him, Glover was in hot pursuit. Glover caught up and made the tackle at the St. Bonaventure 24.

"I have been taught that the play isn't over until the whistle blows," said Glover.

"The defense played great in the first half," said Goyeneche. "Our offense just needed to find a rhythm. We needed to let Koen run."

Goyeneche credits the senior leadership of offensive linemen Shaun Torgeson, Edgar Jovel and Sloniker for the Seraphs success.

"We would not be anywhere close to where we are today without those three guys,"

The next quest for St. Bonaventure?

Once you've returned to the top, how do you keep it going?

