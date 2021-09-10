Last-second field goal delivers victory for Buccaneers over Cowboys

Chris Godwin was on his way to being a hero, looked like he would be the goat and wound up saving the GOAT and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Thursday’s NFL season opener with the Dallas Cowboys.

Godwin’s fumble into the end zone turned into a field goal that gave the Cowboys a lead with less than 90 seconds left.

However, that was plenty of time for the true GOAT, Tom Brady, to lead Tampa Bay down the field and set up Ryan Succop for a 36-yard field goal that gave Tampa Bay a 31-29 victory.

Godwin made a huge catch on the Bucs’ final drive for 24 yards to the Dallas 18, setting up the Succop kick after 3 incompletions.

“I think everyone’s pretty poised,” Brady said on NBC. “We work hard on that during training camp.”

The Cowboys’ Greg Zuerlein, who had offseason back surgery missed 2 field goals — okay, okay one was from 60 yards — and an extra point before delivering from 48 yards with 1:24 left to give the Cowboys a 29-28 lead.

The kick came at the conclusion of an 11-play, 60-yard drive that was set up when Godwin fumbled in the end zone and Dallas recovered.

“They played really well,” said Brady, who was 32-of-50 for 379 yards with 4 TD passes and 2 interceptions. “It’s football, never perfect. Got a lot of work to do.”

The Buccaneers have won 9 games in a row, including the Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs last season.