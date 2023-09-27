Last-second FG lifts Mustangs past Hounds

Sep. 27---- ENMU absorbs first setback of season.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas — First, Eastern New Mexico University's football team looked like it was headed for a loss. Then the Greyhounds stormed in front and seemed poised for a rare win over Midwestern State.

In the end, the Mustangs scored 10 points in the final 90 seconds to claim a 34-31 Lone Star Conference victory, capped by a 54-yard field goal from junior Ritse Vaes with one second left.

"It came down to the wire," Hounds coach Kelley Lee said Monday. "We had chances to put them away, and we just couldn't do it."

The Hounds return to action a 6 p.m. on Saturday, facing LSC preseason favorite Angelo State (2-2, 1-1) in a 6 p.m. start at Greyhound Stadium.

ENMU (3-1, 1-1 LSC) posted a 23-12 margin in first downs and outgained the Mustangs 459-349, led by junior running back Elijah Zeh with 30 carries for 194 yards and two scores. Trailing 21-7 late in the half, sophomore quarterback Mario Sanchez connected on scoring passes of 69 and 10 yards to junior running back Ja'Calvin Newsom, the latter putting ENMU in front 28-21 late in the third stanza.

Lee said the Hounds may have subconsciously let up after rallying to go in front.

"Once you take the lead like that, sometimes you breathe a sigh of relief," Lee said. "But you have to keep playing."

Freshman Kaden Bell capped a seve30-yard field goal made it 31-24 with 3:47 remaining. The Mustangs (2-2, 1-1) then went 74 yards in seven plays, tying it on a 23-yard pass from junior quarterback Zachary Keen to sophomore running back Devin Cross.

MSU then forced a three-and-out, and on the punt the Hounds were called for kick-catch interference to set the Mustangs up at the ENMU 37.

Although Midwestern State now leads the all-time series 22-7, it was the seventh time in the last nine meetings that it has been decided by eight points or less.

"I thought we played our best offensive game of the year," Lee said.

The Hounds face a stiff challenge in ASU, which is coming off a 62-9 blowout win on Saturday at Western New Mexico.

"They've been the top dogs in the Lone Star for the last couple of years," Lee said. "They've played three really good football teams; their losses aren't to bad people. We expect a heck of a game."

Senior Gerald Gardner, who was 14-of-23 for 209 yards and a touchdown at WNMU, directs an attack which averages around 36 ppg. Angelo also rushed for 341 yards against the Mustangs, with freshman running back Jayden Jones notching 113 yards on nine carries.

"This week, we've got to keep time of possession," Lee said. "They've got a deep receiving corps and a good offensive line. Defensively, they give you a lot of looks and you have to prepare for all the things they bring to the table."

