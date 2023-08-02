With last-second defense, Indiana Fever break four-game losing streak

INDIANAPOLIS — With one rebound from Fever rookie Aliyah Boston, Indiana broke a four-game losing streak on Tuesday night.

Up 72-71, the Fever were tasked with defending the Phoenix Mercury for the final 16 seconds. Phoenix had two chances to make a shot. Mercury legend Diana Taurasi took a floater that missed but went out of bounds off the Fever. Shey Peddy then missed while driving against Boston.

Boston got the rebound, and the Fever secured their first seven-win season since 2019.

Wouldn’t ya know it, the Fever won a close game.



Aaliyah Boston pulled down a crucial rebound while the Fever were up, 72-71, to take down the Mercury.



Indiana now has seven wins — most since 2019. pic.twitter.com/b4eBcb3swg — chloe peterson (@chloepeterson67) August 2, 2023

Indiana (7-19) is 11th in the WNBA standings, and the Mercury and Seattle Storm (6-19) are tied for last.

Here are three observations from the Fever's victory:

Diana Taurasi, Mercury play physical

Facemask and all, Fever guard Lexie Hull always draws the toughest defensive assignment. On Tuesday night, that was Taurasi, who is closing in on 10,000 career points. Taurasi, and her Mercury teammates, played as they know how: physically.

Taurasi picked up two quick fouls at the end of the first quarter — first a shooting foul, then a technical foul for arguing with the referees. Her next two fouls, which she picked up in a 35-second span in the third quarter, were both offensive against Hull.

The Fever were efficient in drawing fouls as well, as they took 22 free throws. Kelsey Mitchell took half of those, including technical shots, going 10-for-11.

Fever empty bench early

Indiana switched up its starting lineup again. Victoria Vivians, who took over NaLyssa Smith’s (foot) spot in the starting lineup, was out with an illness. Six-year WNBA veteran Emma Cannon, who has steadily been increasing her workload as the season goes on, took over.

The Fever emptied their bench by the end of the first quarter, including Victaria Saxton and Maya Caldwell. The Fever tried multiple lineups throughout the game, including a four-backup, one-starter group with Erica Wheeler at the helm.

Caldwell, whose minutes have been decreasing lately, only played 35 seconds. Saxton, however, has been trending upward — she played 9 minutes.

Emma Cannon steps up

Emma Cannon has had a winding path to WNBA veteran status. She didn’t get into the league until she was 27, and now the 35-year-old is in her sixth season. She’s been on five teams, including Phoenix twice and Indiana three times.

On Tuesday, the veteran commemorated her first start of the season with a career high.

Cannon scored 17 points in the first half, putting her two points from her career high of 19 — which she set with the Fever in September 2019.

She broke her personal record with a pair of free throws with 10 minutes left in regulation. Cannon finished with 23 points, along with nine rebounds.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: WNBA: Indiana Fever break four-game losing streak by beating Mercury