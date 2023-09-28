After last year, Rhode Island men's basketball has something 'to prove'

SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Here’s how difficult it was for the University of Rhode Island men last season.

The Rams lost their debut under Archie Miller on opening night against Quinnipiac. Luis Kortright starred for the Bobcats on that occasion, totaling 15 points, five rebounds and five steals.

The point guard from Manhattan needed just those 40 minutes at the Ryan Center to be convinced he could play at a level beyond the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. Kortright entered the transfer portal and will try his hand at the Atlantic 10 in 2023-24. URI is likely to lean on him for significant minutes in the backcourt, as Miller returns looking for a noticeable improvement.

“There’s no way I couldn’t play at this program or in a higher conference,” Kortright said. “I always had Rhode Island in the back of my head.”

The Rams staggered through a humbling five months at the outset of what turned into a full rebuild, closing 9-22. They won just five games in league play and were blown out in the conference tournament, suffering a 17-point defeat against La Salle.

Miller’s final press conference at Barclays Center promised an immediate trip to the recruiting trail, and Kortright is one of nine new scholarship players in uniform this fall.

“Big point to prove,” guard Brandon Weston said. “It’s definitely personal for me. We didn’t get the job done last year. I don’t feel like my play was at the highest level.”

More: URI men's basketball faces rough road schedule in 2023-24

More: There's a new chapter in RI's greatest basketball rivalry: PC vs. URI. What to know.

URI played solid defense at times but still dropped 14 games by single digits. The offensive end of the floor was generally the culprit — 316th per KenPom.com in terms of adjusted efficiency, 357th in effective field goal percentage, 360th in opposing block percentage. The Rams ranked inside the bottom 50 nationally in each category, with their frontcourt swallowed up by more talented, more physical opposition.

“The culture of this year is we’re a hard-nosed and hard-working group,” forward Rory Stewart said. “We have quite a few more guys this year who have played already in college. They know what it takes to win.”

Ishmael Leggett (Pittsburgh) and Sebastian Thomas (Albany) both transferred, Malik Martin exhausted his eligibility and Jalen Carey hit the portal after graduating. Those were the top four URI players last season in percentage of minutes on the floor. The Rams pivoted to veteran additions like Kortright, Zek Montgomery (Bradley), Jaden House (High Point) and Tyson Brown (junior college).

More: Rhode Island basketball's rebuild took major steps this offseason; what it did to improve

“I got a taste of what that role is,” House said. “I played with some really good players over there. Being their leading scorer is something that helped prepare me to be in this position.”

URI’s few returners said there hasn’t been a considerable difference in terms of tone or direction from the staff. Miller and his assistants have been consistent with their approach since their March 2022 hiring. But this figures to be a smoother trip through a season than one featuring the dismissal of leading scorer Brayon Freeman, a December knee injury suffered by Josaphat Bilau and various changes to the rotation.

“My main focus coming in this year was to be more of a leader,” Montgomery said. “That’s one of the reasons I wanted to leave Bradley — to explore my experience with other people.”

Bilau is on track to return by January. David Green is hoping for an NCAA waiver as a two-time transfer from Hofstra and Louisiana Tech. Jeremy Foumena will make his debut after sitting out last season as a redshirt.

The Rams should feature a deeper pool of more qualified options when they host Assumption for an exhibition and Central Connecticut State for the opener on Nov. 6. How they progress from there will depend on the next six weeks of practice and whether or not they can develop the required chemistry.

“I don’t think they really changed anything,” Brown said. “I think Archie has the same mission in mind — just keep getting better every day.”

bkoch@providencejournal.com

On X: @BillKoch25

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: URI basketball eager to build off bad 2022-23 season