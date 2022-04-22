Who was the last QB drafted in the first round by each of the 32 NFL teams?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Chicago BearsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Cleveland BrownsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Arizona CardinalsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Atlanta FalconsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Green Bay PackersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Cincinnati BengalsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Justin FieldsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
To QB or Not QB?
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Every NFL team is desperate for a quarterback at one time or another in the draft. So, when has each of the 32 teams last dipped into the talent pool for a QB in the first round? Glad you asked.
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Kyler Murray was taken first overall by the Arizona Cardinals out of Oklahoma in 2019.
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Ryan came to the Falcons from Boston College with the third overall pick in 2008.
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Lamar Jackson came out of Louisville with a Heisman and went 32nd overall in 2018.
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Cam Newton was the first overall pick by the Panthers out of Auburn in 2011.
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
The Chicago Bears traded up to draft Justin Fields out of Ohio State in 2021.
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
The Bengals lost their way into the first overall pick in 2020 and wound up with LSU’s Joe Burrow. That was a win.
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Baker Mayfield was gleefully chosen by the Cleveland Browns at No. 1 overall out of Oklahoma in 2018.
USA TODAY Sports
It has been a long time since Dallas used a first-round pick on a QB. How long? How about Troy Aikman out of UCLA in 1989
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Paxton Lynch was taken by the Broncos out of Memphis and quickly proved to be a bust. The first-round choice in 2016 is trying to find a football career in the USFL.
USAT
Matthew Stafford was drafted first overall out of Georgia by the Detroit Lions in 2009. He went on to greater success in LA.
(Photo by NFL via Getty Images)
Jordan Love was chosen by the Packers 26th overall out of Utah State in 2020. The pick didn’t sit well with Aaron Rodgers, who still rules in Green Bay.
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Deshaun Watson was taken out of Clemson with the 12th overall pick in 2017.
Indianpolis Colts
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andrew Luck went first overall out of Stanford to the Indianapolis Colts in 2012. He had a short but exciting career.
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Trevor Lawrence was the first pick by the Jaguars out of Clemson in 2021.
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Patrick Mahomes came to the Kansas City Chiefs from Texas Tech in 2017. He was the 10th overall choice.
(Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
JaMarcus Russell went from LSU to the Raiders in 2007. His career was dismal, to be kind.
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Justin Herbert came out of Oregon to the Chargers with the sixth overall pick in 2020. A star is on the rise.
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jared Goff was the first pick by the Rams out of Cal in 2016. He did get them to a Super Bowl, which they lost, and wound up as a key piece of a trade for a quarterback who led LA to a Super Bowl victory.
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Tua Tagovailoa was chosen by the Miami Dolphins fifth overall in the 2020 draft.
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Christian Ponder went from Florida State to the Minnesota Vikings in 2011. The 12th overall pick was out of the league after 2014.
New England Patriots
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Mac Jones fell to the Patriots with the 15th overall pick in 2021.
New Orleans Saints
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
This is hard to believe. The New Orleans Saints have not chosen a QB in the first round since they took Archie Manning out of Ole Miss in 1971.
New York Giants
Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
Daniel Jones came to the Giants from Duke in 2019. He still is trying to prove he is the franchise QB for Big Blue.
New York Jets
(AP Photo/David Dermer, Pool)
Zach Wilson went from BYU to the Big Apple as the Jets drafted him second overall in 2021.
Philadelphia Eagles
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Carson Wentz went second overall from North Dakota State to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016.
Pittsburgh Steelers
(Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)
Ben Roethlisberger was the last QB taken in the first round by the Steelers and that pick occurred in 2004.
San Francisco 49ers
David Dermer/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports
Trey Lance went from North Dakota State to the San Francisco 49ers third overall in 2021
Seattle Seahawks
RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
Rick Mirer was the quarterback at Notre Dame and was heralded as a star when the Seattle Seahawks took him with the second overall pick in 1993.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers grabbed a Heisman winner in Jameis Winston first overall out of Florida State in 2015.
Tennessee Titans
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Marcus Mariota won a Heisman at Oregon and was the second overall pick in 2015, behind Winston.
Washington Commanders
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Dwayne Haskins was drafted by Washington out of Ohio State in 2019.
1
1