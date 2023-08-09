Last padded practice of Cardinals training camp at State Farm Stadium got a little heated

The last padded practice of Arizona Cardinals training camp turned out to be the most intense and physical practice of all on Tuesday at State Farm Stadium. It featured several skirmishes, but no fights and nothing so bad that coach Jonathan Gannon had to send anyone to the locker room.

But whether it was guard Will Hernandez scrapping with linebacker Kyzir White or tackle D.J. Humphries going at it with nose tackle Leki Fotu or center Hjalte Froholdt getting into it with edge rusher Dennis Gardeck, there was plenty of testosterone getting lathered up.

“It was pretty intense,” defensive coordinator Nick Rallis said after Tuesday’s practice. “They did a good job competing and playing hard and playing physical, but nobody crossed the line of going too far and doing anything that would draw a flag, which is what you have to work on. That’s game-like, you know, and things are going to get heated in practice and in a game and you have to be aggressive. This is a very aggressive game, but you also have to be pretty even-keeled.

“That’s not easy to do but they did a good job with it.”

Prior to Wednesday’s practice, the Cardinals’ last of camp at State Farm Stadium, Gannon echoed those sentiments.

“I thought it was football,” he said. “There were no fights.”

After the last skirmish, Gannon sent both of the starting offensive and defensive units off the field, but he said he wasn’t punishing them.

“They had a planned set of plays that they hit and then we rotated them out,” he said.

Read more: Cardinals depth chart includes surprises for NFL preseason game vs. Denver Broncos

Gannon did step in and say some things to specific players after one or two of the dust-ups.

“Yeah, I get fired up, you know what I mean?” he said. “I want to hear what’s going on sometimes and I normally have a couple things to say to certain guys, but it’s all good.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Cardinals players scuffled in camp, but no harm, no foul