The last Pac-12 game of any kind has ended — it’s all over

The Pac-12 has officially played its last game in any sport. The conference’s sporting existence ended — at least for the next several years — on Sunday night at 9:33 p.m. Pacific time. That was the time of death for the conference. It was the moment when the last game of the Pac-12 college baseball season ended. Oregon State’s 3-2 loss to Kentucky in the NCAA baseball super regionals was the final Pac-12 sporting event of the 2023-2024 college sports cycle, before realignment officially takes effect this summer and the 2024-2025 cycle begins.

The game which ended the Pac-12 on Sunday night was a tense pitching duel. Controversy emerged in the bottom of the ninth with Oregon State trailing 3-2 and trying to tie the score. A Kentucky infielder impeded an Oregon State baserunner’s attempt to reach second base after making the turn around first. Yet, the umpires did not award second base to the runner. With the tying run at third, Oregon State could have — and probably should have — had the winning run at second base, which might have applied more game pressure to Kentucky’s pitcher. With runners on first and third and two outs, UK was able to get the final out and end the Beavers’ — and the Pac-12’s — hopes of making one last journey to Omaha for the College World Series.

It is now all over for the Pac-12. Farewell, Conference of Champions.

