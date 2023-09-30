About last night: Week 6 in preps football

Sep. 30—Local players shined in both wins and losses in Week 6.

Kylan Studebaker is the Legacy man you can't keep out of the end zone. In a 55-0 win over Rangeview Thursday, the senior caught three scores while hauling in the fourth-most receiving yards (175) in program history, per the school's stats keeper Douglas Dietel.

Studebaker now has seven touchdowns three different ways in six games this season.

Prior to Week 6, he'd scored the longest-fumble return the state (95 yards) has seen since 2014, per Dietel, and took back a kickoff (97) for his third time since 2022. Last year, he also had two TDs on the punt return. Odds on a Studebaker passing TD, anyone?

Other standouts on the week included Prospect Ridge senior quarterback Chase Knopf, who had his most passing yards of the season (274) and a career-best day on the ground (112) in Thursday's 68-35 loss to Bennett. Erie star quarterback Blake Barnett scored five times in a 36-19 win over Loveland, moving him within 11 of all-pro running back Christian McCaffrey's 11-man Colorado TD record. And junior QB Bekkem Kritza, who played with Fairview as freshman, made his grand return for the Knights, throwing two touchdowns in a 56-0 win over Poudre.

Local teams went 8-7 through Friday night. Defending champ Broomfield hosted No. 8 Dakota Ridge later Saturday afternoon.

Friday

Centaurus 34, Mountain View 27: The Warriors (4-2) have won three straight for the first time since 2017.

Quarterback Chance Wood threw for three touchdowns for third straight game, giving him 12 on the season. Ben Mischke rushed for 83 yards and scored for a second straight week, and Jack Parana had a season-high 94 receiving yards.

Centaurus is home against Liberty Friday.

Erie 36, Loveland 19: Blake Barnett scored his fifth TD of the night in the third quarter before taking a seat.

The Tigers led 36-3 after three quarters against the team that beat them 35-14 a year ago.

Erie (5-1), ranked second in this week's Select Media Poll, is at Monarch Thursday.

Lyons 54, Byers 22: Miles Dumbauld rushed for three scores, Malik-Sigg Brown two and 8-man No. 4 Lyons (5-0) blew out No. 6 Byers.

Dumbauld rushed for scores of 5, 41 and 35 yards, giving him 11 rushing TDs on the year. Sigg-Brown's went for 50 and 32 yards, giving him nine.

Finn Oetting added a TD on a punt return and Cooper Ucker had a pick-six.

Lyons is at Justice Oct. 7.

Holy Family 41, Conifer 6: Rylan Cooney threw for two touchdowns and ran for another two, putting Holy Family (4-1) back in the win column after its loss to defending champ Roosevelt last week.

Dominic Gabriel added two rushing scores, giving him six on the year.

The Tigers, 3A No. 4 in the Select Media Poll, are home against No. 3 Lutheran Friday.

Thompson Valley 44, Niwot 14: Sergio Pimentel returned a kickoff 90 yards for the score in the loss.

Niwot (3-2) is home against Frederick Oct. 7.

Fairview 56, Poudre 0: The Knights (5-1, 1-0 5A Front Range-North) have ticked the mercy-rule, 40-point running clock in all five of their wins this season.

Bekkem Kritza, who was with Fairview and transferred back, returned and threw two touchdowns. Jordan Rechel ran for two scores and Ben Holly caught two TDs. Toray Davis had a pick-six.

Fairview faces Boulder at Christian Recht Field Friday.

Longmont 49, Greeley West 13: The Trojans (3-3, 1-0 4A Northern 2) have won three straight since their 0-3 start to the season.

Kolby Holmes threw for 230 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Cole Gaddis rushed for 143 yards, his 11th 100-yard day on the ground in his last 14 games.

Longmont faces Silver Creek at Everly-Montgomery Field Friday.

Pueblo South 25, Monarch 14: The Coyotes (4-2) lost for a second straight week after starting the season 4-0.

Monarch is home against 4A No. 2 Erie Thursday.

Belleview Christian 36, Justice 20: Quarterback Clayton Hobbs is having quite a season despite the Phoenix's 1-4 record.

The senior led 8-man football in passing yards (1,165 yards) and passing TDs (15) coming into the week.

The Phoenix are home against 8-man No. 4 Lyons Oct. 7.

Thursday

Skyline 29, Silver Creek 26: The Falcons (1-5) overcame a 12-point halftime deficit for their first win of the season.

Quarterback Gentry Swanson snuck it in from inside the 1 to take the lead with less 5 minutes remaining and Rahman Carson ran in the 2-point conversion to push the lead to three. Swanson, the successor to now-University of Northern Colorado quarterback Kaiden Box, has either thrown or rushed for a TD in four of the Falcons' six games this season.

Eli Mires threw for three scores in the loss for the Raptors (2-4), giving him 10 on the season. Cole Rogers had his fifth 100-yard game on the ground in six tries this year, rushing for 118 yards and a score.

Skyline is home at Everly-Montgomery Field against Windsor Thursday. Silver Creek and Longmont are at EMF Friday.

Legacy 55, Rangeview 0: Tyler Madden took the majority of snaps at quarterback with starter Kullen Lerma out, throwing three scores to Kylan Studebaker as part of Legacy's second shutout of the season.

Madden also ran for a score, while Devan Kirchhevel threw two TDs in relief. Studebaker caught six passes for 175 yards, the fourth-most in a game in program history per the school.

The Lightning (2-4, 1-0 5A Front Range-South) are at Prairie View Thursday.

Green Mountain 44, Mead 7: Angel Johnson had a pick-six in the loss for Mead (1-4).

Green Mountain (5-0), ranked second in the latest Select Media Poll, has outscored teams 207-13 this season.

The Mavericks are on the road at George Washington Oct. 7.

Fossil Ridge 42, Boulder 0: The Sabercats scored all their points in the opening half.

Boulder (0-6, 0-1 5A Front Range-North) will look for signs of improvement in its annual game against Fairview at Christian Recht Field Friday night.

Bennett 68, Prospect Ridge Academy 35: Chase Knopf threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another in the loss for PRA (0-5, 0-1 2A Patriot-Central).

The senior QB threw for a season-high 274 yards and had a career-best 112 yards on the ground, which included a 72-yard run.