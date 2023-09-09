About last night: Week 3 in prep football

Sep. 9—Pat yourself on the back if you had Monarch as the last undefeated Class 5A or 4A local team standing in 2023. It certainly looked murky when starting quarterback Asher Ewing suffered a substantial injury in the first half of its season opener.

So not 4A defending champ Broomfield, not 5A Fairview loaded with next-level talent, but it's the Coyotes and their backup-turned-starter Riley Montemayor from the Boulder, Broomfield or Longmont area who are unblemished in big-school football through Week 3.

On Friday night, they handily beat Centaurus at Spangenberg Field to take home the Golden Pickaxe Trophy and move to 4-0 on the season. Fairview looked as if it'd join them in perfection with a 28-point lead on Valor Christian at half, but it didn't hold. Broomfield, after it was dealt a surprising loss to Holy Family a week ago, bounced back with a 43-point win over Vista PEAK Prep and gets a 2022 semifinals rematch with Erie next Saturday.

The other unbeatens left around town are Holy Family (3A), which was on bye, and Lyons (2A), which has kicked in the mercy-rule running clock yet again.

Local teams went 7-8 on the week through Friday night (Justice hosted Gilpin County later on Saturday). Here are some tidbits from it.

Friday

Monarch 34, Centaurus 7: The Coyotes (4-0) beat Boulder Week 0, then Standley Lake before rallying back to trump Frederick last week.

Centaurus (1-2) was held to just seven points for a second straight game, losing to Mountain Range 9-7 in Week 2. Addisu McCormick scored on a short rush for his first TD of the season.

The Coyotes have a bye next week before hosting Poudre Sept. 22. Centaurus is home against Hinkley Thursday.

Broomfield 49, Vista PEAK Prep 6: Mikhail Benner, the state's leader in interceptions last year, had a pick-six.

Elliot Less and Caleb Meehan each added two TDs on the ground and the Eagles (2-1) had an emphatic response after their 30-29 loss to 3A Holy Family last week.

They are at Erie Sept. 16. at 1 p.m.

Erie 38, Montrose 28: Star quarterback Blake Barnett threw for three touchdowns, moving him within 26 of now-NFL star Christian McCaffrey's 11-man Colorado TD record of 141.

The Kansas State commit added an interception and Gavin Lusk had a rushing and receiving score for the Tigers (2-1), who had yet another big offensive night after scoring 56 against Mullen last week.

Erie is home against Broomfield next Saturday. It'll be the teams' first meeting since the Eagles recovered a late goal-line fumble in last year's semifinals and went on to win the 4A title.

Legacy 42, Rocky Mountain 0: Kullen Lerma rushed for three touchdowns, and after losses to undefeated top-10 teams in Arapahoe and Cherry Creek in Week 1 and 2, the Lightning (1-2) got their first win of 2023.

Omari Bursey added a 40-yard rushing TD to go along with his seven tackles, two for loss. Tyler Anderson also scored on the ground and Ky Studebaker, after recording the school's longest fumble return of 95 yards against the Bruins last week, had a 97-yard kick return TD to open the game.

The Lightning are at Mountain Vista Friday.

Valor Christian 29, Fairview 28: The Eagles erased a 28-point deficit, scoring their final TD and converting the go-ahead 2-point conversion with 2:26 remaining.

Valor Christian is 3-0 against Fairview dating back to 2013. It beat the Knights by 23 last season and by 40 a decade ago when McCaffrey had four TDs.

Fairview (2-1) hosts Horizon Thursday.

Lyons 50, Vail Christian 12: Miles Dumbauld threw four TDs and ran for another as the Lions (3-0) remained undefeated this season.

Malik Sigg-Brown added his sixth rushing TD of the season and Harper Leino had a pick-six for Lyons, which has outscored its first three opponents a combined 146-12.

The running clock in its Week 3 win came in the third quarter.

Lyons hosts Merino Thursday.

Mead 35, Severance 31: Mead needed a late stand to hold off the Silver Knights, who trailed by 17 late in the fourth quarter.

"They've never been in a situation like that, so there was great learning there," Mead coach Jason Klatt said immediately afterward. "We're going to teach them. We got a bye next week and so it's going to be a great week to learn."

Junior quarterback Christian Hiner threw for two scores and ran for another in the Mavericks' first win of the season.

Mead (1-2) hosts Durango Sept. 22 after its bye.

Silver Creek 41, Boulder 21: Raptors quarterback Eli Mires threw for a career-best five touchdowns in the win.

Cole Rogers added his fifth rushing score of the season for Silver Creek (1-2), which beat Boulder (0-4) for a second straight season.

Henry Sharpe threw two TDs in the loss.

Silver Creek is at Frederick Friday. Boulder is home against Mountain Range Sept. 22 after its bye.

Scottsbluff (Nebraska) 51, Frederick 28: Quarterback Gavin Ishmael threw for three scores and had a rushing TD in the loss.

Scottsbluff outscored the Golden Eagles (0-3) 27-0 in the third quarter.

Frederick is home against Silver Creek Friday.

Skyview 16, Niwot 14: The Cougars (2-1) had beaten the Wolverines the previous two seasons by a combined 45 points.

They're home against Eagle Valley Sept. 22 after their bye.

Fruita Monument 55, Skyline 19: The Wildcats rushed for 401 yards and had the running clock going in the fourth quarter.

The Falcons (0-3) host Vista PEAK Prep Friday.

Thursday

Denver South 47, Longmont 39: Running back Cole Gaddis rushed for more than 100 yards for a second straight week in the loss.

Gaddis, with Titans workhorse back Derrick Henry-like production, now has eight 100-yard games on the ground and 24 TDs since the beginning of last season.

The Trojans (0-3) are at the Far Northeast Warriors Sept. 16.

Timnath 49, Prospect Ridge Academy 7: Machaon Puga had a rushing score in the loss.

The Miners (0-3) are at Manitou Springs Sept. 22 after their bye.