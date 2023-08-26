About last night: Week 1 in prep football

Aug. 26—If there was any doubt that Broomfield could make another run at a Class 4A title following the graduation of its star quarterback and loss of its coach, there's less now.

For first-year coach Robert O'Brien, QB CT Worley is behind center now that Cole LaCrue is at Wisconsin. Running back Colin Torres appears to be the new leader in the backfield. And both were impressive in a blowout win over Longmont Week 1.

High quality play from quarterbacks and running backs were something of a trend in the official opening week of the fall season. QBs in Erie's Blake Barnett, Holy Family's Rylan Cooney and Centaurus' Chance Wood had big performances, and so did dynamic backs like Silver Creek's Cole Rogers and Lyons' Malik Sigg-Brown.

On the week, teams from Broomfield, Boulder and Longmont went 7-8 after Friday night. Here are a few tidbits from each.

Thursday

Broomfield 42, Longmont 14: Juniors Worley and Torres combined for six rushing touchdowns behind a line led by Nebraska-commit Landen Davidson.

Worley went 12-of-19 passing for 145 yards and rushed for 51 for the Eagles (1-0), who won their 15th straight game following their undefeated run to a 4A title last fall. Torres added 188 yards on 23 carries and Brent Harris and Mason Smiley both picked off Longmont QB Kolby Holmes.

Cole Gaddis and Holmes had rushing TDs for the Trojans (0-1). Gaddis had 20 TDs on the ground a year ago.

Next Friday, Broomfield is at Holy Family, and Longmont is at Windsor.

Football: Broomfield breezes past Longmont

Holy Family 28, Frederick 8: Cooney threw for 144 yards, rushed for another 133 and scored three times on the ground in Holy Family's third straight win over the Golden Eagles.

It was the first 100-yard rushing game of Cooney's career. Dominic Gabriel added 101 yards on the ground and Monte Samaras had five catches for 74 yards for the Tigers (1-0). Anthony Scott also had a rushing score, the second of his career.

Gavin Ishmael threw for a late score for Frederick (0-1).

The Golden Eagles open at home against Monarch Thursday. Holy Family hosts Broomfield next Friday.

Football: 'Money' Cooney leads Holy Family past Frederick in opener

Vanguard (Florida) 26, Erie 20: For one of the Sunshine State's emerging football powers, this was quite the scare from a team traveling halfway across the country.

Blake Barnett scored his second rushing touchdown after half to pull the Tigers (0-1) within six with 3:26 remaining. Vanguard's Josiah Farmer's interception, though, sealed things late.

Donovan O'Brien added five catches for 60 yards and TD in the loss. Barnett's three scores puts him 33 away from Christian McCaffrey's all-time 11-man TD record.

Erie is home against Mullen next Friday.

Chase for Colorado's TD record? Erie football's Barnett couldn't care less

Centaurus 35, Boulder 7: Chance Wood threw for 225 yards and two scores as the Warriors redeemed last year's loss to the Panthers.

Wood connected with Travis Meine and Gage Mutz for TDs for Centaurus (1-0). Ben Mischke added 107 yards and two scores on the ground. It was his ninth career game with more than a 100 rushing yards.

Henry Sharpe threw a touchdown pass for a second straight game for Boulder (0-2).

Boulder is at Arvada West Thursday. The Warriors open at home against Mountain Range Friday.

Denver South 48, Skyline 19: The Falcons lost to the Denver program for a second straight season.

Among their 2022 graduates were starting QB Kaiden Box, the ever-versatile Logan Miller and Longmont Times-Call defensive player of the year Maddox Leggett.

Skyline opens at home against Standley Lake next Friday.

Friday

Arapahoe 31, Legacy 9: The Lightning were held without a TD until Tyler Anderson's rushing score with 2:08 remaining.

Legacy is at Cherry Creek Thursday.

Football: Optimistic Legacy points to "growing pains" after loss to Arapahoe

Fairview 44, Highlands Ranch 3: The Knights dominated the Falcons en route to their 17th straight win in a season opener.

They're home against Lakewood next Friday.

Football: Fairview looking to avenge last season's playoff snub

Niwot 14, Greeley Central 7: The Cougars snapped a six-game losing streak dating back to last season.

They host Thornton Thursday.

Lyons 50, Walsenburg 0: Sigg-Brown had a monster performance, scoring on three touchdowns of 49-plus yards as the returning 2A quarterfinalist won its 12th straight game in the regular season.

Sigg-Brown was a 1,000-yard rusher in 2022.

Lyons is at Las Animas Friday.

Monarch 28, Standley Lake 12: The Coyotes scored 21 unanswered points to move to 2-0 on the season.

Star receiver Owen Mellish caught a third-quarter TD to push the lead to 21-12. Archie Jahn capped things with a rushing score in the fourth.

Monarch is at Frederick Thursday.

Prairie View 43, Silver Creek 35: Rogers had four touchdowns in the loss, including one on a 90-yard kick return.

Rogers led Silver Creek with 16 TDs last season.

The Raptors are home against Golden Thursday.

Windsor 10, Mead 7: Gavyn Helm kicked a go-ahead, 16-yard field goal with 4 minutes left in the third quarter and Windsor held on to beat Mead.

The Mavericks have allowed 10 or fewer points in four of their last five games dating back to last season. They're at Lutheran Friday.

Prospect Ridge and Justice play Saturday.