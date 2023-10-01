Last-minute touchdown drive, Sam Hartman scramble give Notre Dame a 21-14 win at Duke in ugly Saturday night

Audric Estimé was not supposed to score. A chaotic 17-yard Sam Hartman scramble to convert a 4th-and-16 with less than a minute had kept No. 11 Notre Dame's comeback hopes alive at No. 17 Duke on Saturday night. The Irish (5-1) were suddenly in field goal range, and a field goal would win the game without ever giving the Blue Devils (4-1) the ball back, even if that was perhaps a risky thought given Spencer Shrader had missed a 37-yard attempt in the second quarter.

The calm football play would be to run a couple times, drain the clock as close to zero as possible while costing Duke its timeouts and then trust Shrader.

Estimé had a different idea, scoring a 30-yard touchdown to give Notre Dame a 21-14 win in Durham.

"We were really trying to just run the ball, run the clock out, set ourselves up to kick the game-winning field goal," Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said to ABC afterward. "It's probably a situation where you want to go down and really kick the ball."

But Estimé is a junior in college, an aggressive running back, a powerful ball carrier seemingly incapable of being tackled backward. He was the only Irish player to find the end zone, and in the end, he was the only one that needed to.

"It wasn't a pretty game, but we got the job done," Estimé said after taking 18 carries for 81 yards. "... [Duke is] a really good team, they're a physical team."

That physical team kept the Irish offense in check most of the night. Notre Dame's plight was not helped by having only four scholarship receivers available, freshman Jaden Greathouse and junior Jayden Thomas both sidelined by hamstring issues.

Marcus Freeman says he expects Jayden Thomas and Jaden Greathouse "back" which sounds like for Louisville next week. Said Thomas was close to returning. Greathouse warmed up, Freeman said that hamstring pull happened Thursday. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) October 1, 2023

Without them, the most experienced Irish receiver on the field may have been sophomore Tobias Merriweather, who was battling a case of the drops on Saturday. When Notre Dame needed 16 yards or the game would be over, no receiver responded to Hartman's pleading waves to come back to the ball as he drifted out of the pocket on fourth down. Twice his off hand gestured toward himself, the universal signal for "come toward me," the usual scramble drill default. And no one got open.

So off Hartman went.

"When he decided to run and pulled the ball down, I really felt good about it," Freeman said. "I kind of saw, if Sam's going to run this, he's going to make it."

Hartman awkwardly hurled his body an extra yard across the line to gain, last week's pair of 4th-and-1 failures clearly still in his head, not willing to risk a bad spot this time around.

"It happened last week, on a 4th-and-1 situation, he learned from that," Freeman said. "That's what I keep talking about. You have to learn from those opportunities. For him to run there, he wasn't going to be denied."

Hartman finished with 30 rushing yards on four carries (sacks adjusted) along with 222 passing yards on 15-of-30 completions. Only junior tight end Mitchell Evans was a consistent target, catching six passes for 134 yards. The Irish offense very much resembled the 2022 version, relying entirely on a tight end, no downfield presence to look for, waiting for an explosive running play.

That explosive running play arrived exactly when it was not supposed to.

Audric Estime house call. pic.twitter.com/3Wv87kQj63 — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) October 1, 2023

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

11:00 — Notre Dame touchdown. Audric Estimé 6-yard rush. Spencer Shrader point after. Notre Dame 7, Duke 0. (8 plays, 82 yards, 3:57)

Second Quarter

14:56 — Notre Dame field goal. Shrader 35 yards. Notre Dame 10, Duke 0. (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:33)

Third Quarter

9:17 — Notre Dame field goal. Shrader 45 yards. Notre Dame 13, Duke 0. (10 plays, 43 yards, 4:55)

3:36 — Duke touchdown. Jordan Waters 1-yard rush. Todd Pelino point after. Notre Dame 13, Duke 7. (11 plays, 75 yards, 5:41)

Fourth Quarter

9:17 — Duke touchdown. Jordan Moore 3-yard pass from Riley Leonard. Pelino point after. Duke 14, Notre Dame 13. (8 plays, 80 yards, 4:27)

0:31 — Notre Dame touchdown. Estimé 30-yard rush. Rico Flores catch 2-point conversion. Notre Dame 21, Duke 14. (10 plays, 95 yards, 2:04)