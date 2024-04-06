Last-Minute NCAA Women’s National Championship Tickets Are Still Available: Here’s How to Score Discount Seats to See Iowa vs. South Carolina Live

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Caitlin Clark takes to the college basketball court for the last time, as the Iowa Hawkeyes chases NCAA Women’s National Championship title against Kamilla Cardoso and the South Carolina Gamecocks. The game takes place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio with tip-off at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

More from Variety

WATCH IOWA VS. SOUTH CAROLINA ON DIRECTV STREAM

If you’re looking to score last-minute tickets to the NCAA National Championship game, you’re in luck. While prices for the women’s tournament have been soaring, there are a couple of ways to get a discount on select seats.

Where to Find Iowa vs. South Carolina Tickets Online

Tickets to the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. South Carolina Gamecocks national championship game are moving quickly with high demand. The cheapest tickets we’re seeing start at $409, as of this writing, on VividSeats.com. Use promo code VAR2024 to save $20 off your purchase. In addition, the ticket reseller runs a rewards program where you can buy ten tickets and get your eleventh ticket free.

FIND TICKETS ON Vivid Seats

We also spotted NCAA Women’s National Championship tickets online at SeatGeek, with seats starting at $467, as of this writing. Looking for a SeatGeek discount code? Use promo code VARIETY10 to save $10 off your purchase in the SeatGeek app.

FIND TICKETS AT SEATGEEK

And you can try Stubhub.com, where seats start at $407, as of this writing. Stubhub is one of the most popular resale sites for Iowa vs. South Carolina tickets online, though they don’t have any active discount codes (as of this writing).

FIND TICKETS ON Stubhub

Want more options? Tickets for the NCAA Women’s National Championship are also available at Ticket Liquidator, Ticket Network and GameTime with prices starting at $365, as of this writing. Use discount code TNTIX to save you $10 off any ticketing purchase of $200 or more at TicketNetwork.com.

FIND TICKETS AT TICKET NETWORK

How to Watch Women’s March Madness Final Online: Livestream Iowa vs. South Carolina

Meantime, if you want to watch the NCAA Women’s National Championship online, the college basketball game is live streaming on ABC with DirecTV Stream.

Get DirectV stream FREE TRIAL

Get DirecTV Stream to watch a livestream of the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. South Carolina Gamecocks starting at $84.98 for the first three months of service ($94.98 per month afterward) for subscribers. You can also use the streaming service to watch national championship game for free, thanks to DirecTV Stream’s five-day free trial.

You can also get an Iowa-South Carolina live feed on Fubo, which carries ABC. In fact, you can get a seven-day free trial to Fubo to stream NCAA Women’s National Championship game live on ABC for free.

Get Fubo Free Trial

Basic cable subscribers can also watch Iowa vs. South Carolina on TV through your local ABC affiliate.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.