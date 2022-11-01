A last-minute hedge saved a bettor after the final leg of their $124K parlay failed
NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 9 of the 2022 season
Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their thoughts about Roquan Smith being traded to the Ravens.
Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith, a likely first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, will miss the rest of this season with a torn pectoral muscle. Smith will be out of action for a few months and it’s currently unclear whether he’ll be able to participate in pre-draft workouts, according to multiple reports. The 6-foot-3, [more]
Top blocks from Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 10/31/2022
NFC Super Bowl favorites Packers, Bucs and Rams are a combined 9-14 this season after going 38-13 last year. Check out this week's NFL power rankings.
Can the Tigers pull off a massive upset in Brian Kelly's first season?
The Browns blew out the Bengals on Monday Night Football. The Bears traded Roquan Smith to the Ravens just days after trading Robert Quinn to the Eagles. The 76ers were docked two draft picks for tampering. The XFL, headed up by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, released its eight team names and logos.
Here are the NFL teams rumored to be buyers and sellers ahead of the leagues Nov. 1 trade deadline.
Raiders fall to No. 27 in latest ESPN NFL Power Rankings
USA TODAY Sports reacts to all the major trades Tuesday leading up to the 4 p.m. ET deadline in our live blog. Follow along!
Taking a look at potential trade candidates for the Colts ahead of Tuesday's deadline.
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes first met WR Kadarius Toney at the team facility on Friday. He shared his early thoughts on Toney and the trade. | from @EdEastonJr
A look at the 10 plays that had the biggest impact on Dallas' win vs the Bears. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Adam Zimmer, the co-defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and 2021, has died. He was 38. His sister, Corri, announced the development earlier today. The son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Adam began his coaching career in 2006, with the Saints. He spent four seasons in New Orleans as assistant linebackers [more]
The 49ers-Rams rivalry is alive and kicking between Robbie Gould and Jalen Ramsey.
Trevor Lawrence hasn't yet lived up to his pedigree as a prospect.
Peyton and Eli Manning were back to host the "ManningCast" broadcast of "Monday Night Football" for Browns' 32-13 win over Bengals in Cleveland.
While Christian McCaffrey's 34-yard touchdown pass was impressive, it also calls to mind an alarming Jimmy Garoppolo stat.
Zimmer, who knew he wanted to follow in his father's footsteps since he was just 10 years old, had been a coach in the NFL since 2006.
The trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET today, and Yahoo Sports is helping you keep up with all the latest deals.
Former Vols' head coach Jeremy Pruitt provides guarantee for the Tennessee-Georgia game.