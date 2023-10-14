Last-minute drive lifts Bantams over Hounds

Oct. 14—It's the opportunity every football team dreams of — getting the ball late in the fourth quarter with a chance to drive down and win the game.

That's exactly what Clarkston quarterback Carter Steinwand and the Bantams did in a game against Pullman on Friday at Clarkston High School for a last-minute 34-27 victory.

The Bantams used a methodical 17-play, 6:08 drive to go 76 yards and take the lead with just 21 seconds remaining. Steinwand hit Hayden Line with a laser up the middle for a 22-yard touchdown pass that put the Bantams ahead in the final minute.

Pullman got the ball back and had two shots at a Hail Mary pass, but couldn't convert.

"Both teams deserved to win," Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. "They played good, we played good — it was a dogfight all the way through. We just made the plays when it really mattered at the end."

Steinwand leader of the pack

Steinwand, Clarkston's starting quarterback the last three years, didn't let his only mistake of the game linger in his head.

After throwing an interception that was picked off by Pullman's Champ Powaukee midway through the fourth quarter, the Bantams held on defense and got the ball back with 6:28 left and the game tied at 27-27.

From there, Steinwand slowly marched his team down the field for the go-ahead score with the poise of an experienced offensive leader.

"Carter Steinwand, that guy is a freakin' stud," Bye said. "He has really come into his own this year and he is truly one of the best quarterbacks in the state."

Steinwand hit Nathan Somers for a 7-yard pass on a pivotal fourth-and-4 play early in the drive.

He finished the game 24-of-35 passing for 275 yards, added 92 yards rushing and totaled four touchdowns including the game-winner.

"That's what true leadership and true maternity for a senior quarterback looks like is that right there," Bye said.

Steinwand passed the ball to seven different receivers with Ryken Craber leading the way with four catches for 88 yards.

Running back JJ Di Sarno had 109 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Pullman's dynamic WR duo

Pullman's speedy wide receiver duo of Gavin Brown and Champ Powaukee, along with quarterback Caleb Northcroft, did everything they could to keep the Greyhounds in the game.

Brown had nine catches and more than 170 all-purpose yards while Powaukee added 108 yards of total offense, two touchdowns and an interception.

"We say it all the time: big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games," Pullman coach David Cofer said. "Both those guys are big-time players. They showed up in a huge way."

League foes go back and forth

It'd be hard to find a game with two teams more evenly matched than Friday's Bantams (4-2, 3-1 2A Greater Spokane League) and Greyhounds (2-4, 1-2).

Nearly every time one team scored or made a defensive stop, the other did the same.

The teams ended tied at 13-13 at halftime, 20-20 at the end of the third quarter and 27-27 late in the fourth quarter.

"You're really just hoping to get the ball last because it was back and forth, back and forth," Bye said.

Said Cofer, "I was really proud of our attitude and our effort tonight. Hats off to Clarkston for making those plays there at the end."

Pullman 0 13 7 7 — 27

Clarkston 7 6 7 14—34

First Quarter

Clarkston — Carter Steinwand 1 run (Stephen Alfred kick), 6:22.

Second Quarter

Pullman — Champ Powaukee 21 pass from Caleb Northcroft (kick failed), 4:09.

Pullman — Gavin Brown 58 pass from Northcroft (Northcroft kick), 2:50.

Clarkston — Steinwand 4 rush (kick failed), 0:23.

Third Quarter

Clarkston — Steinwand 1 run (Alfred kick), 5:49.

Pullman — Powaukee 23 pass from Northcroft (Northcroft kick), 3:17.

Fourth Quarter

Clarkston — JJ Di Sarno 6 run (Alfred kick), 10:24.

Pullman — Scott Frye 2 run (Northcroft kick), 7:43.

Clarkston — Hayden Line 22 pass from Steinwand (Alfred kick), 0:21.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Pullman: Frye 7-20, Northcroft 4-18, Brady Coulter 4-18, Powaukee 3-15. Clarkston: Di Sarno 21-109, Steinwand 12-92, Line 1-6, Milo Kunnap 2-4.

PASSING — Pullman: Northcroft. 14-23-1—234. Steinwand 24-35-1—275.

RECEIVING — Pullman: Gavin Brown 9-138, Powaukee 4-93, Evan Anderson 1-3. Clarkston: Ryken Craber 4-88, Line 4-68, Nathan Somers 8-57, Alfred 3-29, Di Sarno 1-15, Josh Hoffman 2-11, Bodee Thivierge 2-7.

