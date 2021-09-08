Last minute draft sleepers to perfect your fantasy lineup
Yahoo Fantasy analysts Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don offer some last minute draft advice for fantasy managers.
Which wide receivers are being undervalued in fantasy football drafts?
If you're seeing these players fall to you at your draft position, you should jump at drafting them.
Matt Harmon, Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don get together to make some bold predictions about the upcoming fantasy football season, including the top fantasy players at each position, best fantasy rookies, RBs that will rise out of the “Dead Zone” and most disrespected WR.
Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon, Scott Pianowski, and Dalton Del Don give us their takes on which NFL team brings the most value for your fantasy squad. Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.
Dalton Del Don & Frank Schwab run through all the Week 1 games share their best bets on betting lines, over/unders and more.
Michigan Wolverines football has 35 former players on NFL rosters, 13 of which are projected to be starters this fall.Below, we've handed out some preseason superlatives for the 2021 campaign, where we predict how several standouts will perform this year, including best player, top offseason move, comeback player of the year and more.
With Week 1 action nearly here, ensure you know how the game's top RBs project for their first matchups of the year with our 2021 Season Tools. (Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports)
Tanya Snyder joined Adam Schefter's podcast for an interview about her current role with the Washington Football Team.
Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown has a history of allegedly not paying what he owes, or at least not wanting to pay. The latest effort has resulted in a creative (at best) and frivolous (at worst) effort to throw mud at one of his former agents. Based on an item from Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, KCB [more]
Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season is finally here, and our fantasy football analysts have you covered with their positional rankings!
Want to see how your fantasy running backs stack up at the position? Check out our Week 1 rankings.
With Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season on the horizon, Troy King highlights the starts of three players he's most interested in seeing.
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano says while the competition at right tackle between veterans Morgan Moses and George Fant is intriguing, it's the secondary where you can expect plenty of ups and downs, as the Jets prepare to field one of the youngest teams in the NFL. In Robert Saleh's first year as Head Coach, as many as 9 rookies could be playing key positions, quite a challenge for Saleh and the coaching staff.
TJ Hernandez of 4for4.com gives the rundown of all of Yahoo Fantasy's DFS contests heading into Week 1.
With the 2021 NFL season here, our analysts are ready to get bold with their predictions for the fantasy football season ahead.
Logan Thomas is one of Washington's new team captains for 2021.
Joel Klatt gives us a first look at his personal top ten rankings.
This US Open has been full of delightful surprises, none more gratifying than the moment of respect and mutual admiration shared by Emma Raducanu and Virginia Wade on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday night.
Want to see how your fantasy wide receivers stack up at the position? Check out our Week 1 rankings.
In 2020, the Chiefs got to the Super Bowl for the second straight year. They lost. They didn’t expect to lose the way they did. “We felt very confident going into the last game,” tight end Travis Kelce told Zach Frydenlund of Complex.com. “We knew who we were. We knew the type of game that [more]