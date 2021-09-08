Last minute draft sleepers to perfect your fantasy lineup

SNY

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano says while the competition at right tackle between veterans Morgan Moses and George Fant is intriguing, it's the secondary where you can expect plenty of ups and downs, as the Jets prepare to field one of the youngest teams in the NFL. In Robert Saleh's first year as Head Coach, as many as 9 rookies could be playing key positions, quite a challenge for Saleh and the coaching staff.