Last-minute 7-round NFL mock draft for the Denver Broncos

The 2023 NFL draft will begin with the first round on Thursday evening and while the Denver Broncos are not currently set to pick until the third round on Friday night, it’s only fair to release mock drafts before the picks begin.

So today, one day before the Broncos are set to make their first pick on Day 2, we are revealing our final seven-round mock draft for Denver.

It’s possible that the Broncos could trade back up into the second round if a prospect they like begins to fall, but trading back to acquire more picks might be a more likely scenario for Denver.

This final mock draft does not officially include any trades because they are impossible to predict, so we’re only making picks with the five selections the Broncos currently hold, starting with No. 67 overall in the third round.

Let’s get to it!

Round 3, No. 67 overall: CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

Brents (6-3, 198 pounds) ran a 40-yard dash in 4.53 seconds at the NFL combine after totaling four interceptions last fall. Some mock drafts have him going off the board in the second round, so Denver might need to trade up if he’s a target. If he falls to the third round, Brents would be an excellent cornerback to pair with Pat Surtain in the Broncos’ secondary.

Round 3, No. 68 overall: C Luke Wypler, Ohio State

Wypler (6-3, 303 pounds) is an athletic lineman who ran a 40-yard dash in 5.14 seconds and bench-pressed 225 pounds 29 times at the combine. He’s three inches shorter than fellow center prospect Joe Tippmann (6-6), and that may or may not factor into Denver’s analysis given that Russell Wilson is a short quarterback (5-11).

Round 4, No. 108 overall: DL Siaki Ika, Baylor

After losing DeShawn Williams during free agency, the Broncos could use another starting-caliber defensive lineman like Ika (6-3, 335 pounds). He has the positional flexibility to play either as a defensive end or nose tackle in Denver’s 3-4 defense, helping beef up the team’s d-line rotation.

Round 5, No. 139 overall: RB Eric Gray, Oklahoma

Gray (5-9, 207 pounds) totaled 1,595 yards from scrimmage and scored 11 touchdowns in 2022. He could be an excellent third-string running back for the Broncos behind Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine.

Round 6, No. 195 overall: OT Warren McClendon, Georgia

McClendon (6-4, 306 pounds) could serve as a backup swing tackle behind Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey in Denver.

Round 7: No picks

With no picks in the seventh round, here are the final results of this seven-round mock draft for the Broncos:

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

