When they last met: Washington and San Francisco

“When they last met” is an ongoing series during the NFL season, recalling the preceding game between Washington and the next opponent on the Commanders’ schedule.

Washington 23, San Francisco 15 – Week 14, December 13, 2020

Washington scored two defensive touchdowns and held to defeat the 49ers 23-15 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

Trailing the 49ers 7-6 late in the first half, Daron Payne forced San Francisco quarterback Nick Mullens to fumble. The fumble was recovered by Washington’s Chase Young at the 49er 47-yard line and Young ran down the left sideline, scoring a touchdown, giving Washington a 13-7 lead with 58 seconds remaining in the half.

Washington led 16-7 in the last seconds of the third quarter, when Mullens and the 49ers at the Washington 24, saw safety Kam Curl intercept Mullens’ pass at the 24 and return it 76 yards down the left sideline for a second defensive touchdown and a 23-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Alex Smith struggled to move the team much, as he himself struggled physically with an injury to his severely limited lower leg. Smith, unable to move in the pocket completed only 8 of his 19 passing attempts for a mere 57 yards.

Smith was then replaced by Dwayne Haskins who completed 7 of his 12 passes for 51 yards. It was not a pretty day for the Washington offense as the 49ers had more first downs (21-12), rushing yards (108-98), net passing yards (236-95), total yards (344-193) and time of possession (32:11-27:49).

However, Washington won the turnover battle (3-1), quarterback sacks (4-2) and scored those two defensive touchdowns. Logan Thomas led Washington receivers with 43 yards in six receptions. J.D. McKissic led Washington on the ground, gaining 68 yards on 11 carries.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire