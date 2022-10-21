When they last met: Washington and Green Bay

“When they last met” is an ongoing series during the NFL season, recalling the preceding game between Washington and the next opponent on the Commanders’ schedule.

Green Bay 24, Washington 10 – Week 7, Oct. 24, 2021

Aaron Rodgers’ three touchdown passes led the Packers over Washington at Lambeau Field.

Rogers found Davante Adams in the first quarter from 17 yards, Allen Lazard with only 15 seconds remaining in the first half from ten yards out, and Robert Tonyan from 20 yards with 12:30 remaining in the third quarter for a 21-7 lead.

At times Washington moved the ball quite well. In fact, they had four scoring opportunities where they came away with zero points. For starters, Chris Blewitt’s first field goal attempt with Washington was blocked in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke running around the right side saw he would score and slid across the goal line for a touchdown. However, replay showed his knee had touched down with the ball inside the one-yard line. Then, on 4th down, Heinicke was stopped on a quarterback sneak.

When Washington again moved down inside the Packers’ 10, Antonio Gibson fumbled, but it was recovered by center Chase Roullier. Heinicke rolling to his right found Terry McLaurin in the end zone, but the usually sure-handed McLaurin dropped the touchdown pass. In consecutive drives, Washington had moved the ball 76 and 56 yards and both times turned it over on downs.

One last time Washington moved the ball well, this time 65 yards, but Heinicke from the 12 was intercepted in the end zone by Green Bay’s Chandon Sullivan.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire